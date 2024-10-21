L'Heureux Recalled by Predators

October 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Zachary L'Heureux from Milwaukee.

L'Heureux appeared in the Admirals' first four games this season, and has recorded three goals and two assists. He sits tied with Cal O'Reilly for the second-most points on the Admirals and tied with Reid Schaefer for the most goals on the club.

L'Heureux was selected by the Predators in the first round (27th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. In his rookie AHL season with the Admirals in 2023-24, he tallied 48 points (19g-29a) in 66 games played, putting him second on the team in goals, points and assists. L'Heureux finished second in the AHL in penalty minutes (197) and was fifth among all AHL rookies in points (48) and 11th in goals (19).

Drafted out of the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads, the 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward tallied 42 points (21g-21a) in his final season (2022-23) with the Halifax Mooseheads and was also named an Alternate Captain. In the QMJHL postseason, he recorded 26 points (11g-15a) in 20 appearances, the third-most on the Mooseheads on their run to the QMJHL Final.

In addition to skating for Canada at the 2019 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, the Montreal, Que., represented his province at the 2019 Canada Winter Games and scored the game-winning goal in overtime of the championship game vs. Ontario.

The Admirals hit the road for Des Moines to take on the Wild on Wednesday night at 7 pm. They return to Panther Arena next Friday, October 25th at 7 pm against the Chicago Wolves.

