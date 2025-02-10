Winterhawks Weekly: Team Scores in All Six Periods in Weekend Split

February 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks-handedly beat the Vancouver Giants on the road Friday night, but lost a close one on Saturday against Seattle. Portland scored a combined eight goals this past weekend, including a goal in all six periods of play.

Hot Hawks:

Forward Jordan Duguay netted his second career multigoal game on Saturday night. The other time he scored two was also on home ice back on January 2 against Spokane.

Forward Alex Weiermair put up a goal and two assists this weekend to maintain his point-per-game pace since joining the Winterhawks. Saturday night was the third time he's produced multiple assists in a single game.

Forward Diego Buttazzoni extends his point streak to six straight games with a goal on Friday and an assist on Saturday set up by his power-play shot in the second period against Seattle.

Goaltender Marek Schlenker made 33 saves on Saturday night, which was the ninth time he's stopped 30 or more in a start.

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták turned aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced in Friday night's win and collected an assist. He now has four assists on the year, which is tied for the most among WHL netminders.

Play of the Week:

What an absolute missile of a shot from rookie Jordan Duguay against Seattle on Saturday night. Visiting teams beware... don't leave the sensational sixteen year old with that much space between the hash marks. Duguay showcased his wicked release against the T-Birds and tied the game up at 1-1. It was his first of two goals in the contest.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 5, Vancouver 2 (Friday):

The Winterhawks cruised to a 5-2 win in Langley, B.C. on Friday backed behind five different goal scorers and a 4-0 lead not even 22 minutes into the game. Portland took 25 of the game's first 30 shots on goal. Langley natives Diego Buttazzoni and Joel Plante scored in the win, Tyson Jugnauth added two helpers, and Ryan Miller finished with a goal and an assist. The Hawks improved to 3-1-0-0 on the season against the Giants.

Portland 3, Seattle 4 (Saturday):

In a back-and-forth affair, the Seattle Thunderbirds skated away with a 4-3 win on Saturday night. There were four lead changes and three ties, but the Hawks never led in the game. Radim Mrtka tacked on three points (G, 2A) for Seattle and Portland's Jordan Duguay netted a pair of goals in the loss. Kyle Chyzowski returned from his one-game suspension and deflected in his team-leading 32nd goal of the year. The Winterhawks are now just 2-15-2-0 on the year when scoring three goals or less.

The Week Ahead:

The Winterhawks travel to Wenatchee, Wash. for a Friday night tilt against the Wild at 7:00 p.m. and then they cross the state to face the Seattle Thunderbirds at accesso ShoWare Center on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Portland returns home next Monday, Presidents' Day, for a home tilt against Seattle.

Upcoming Promotional Games:

