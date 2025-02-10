Cole Reschny Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week & Johnny Hicks Named WHL Goaltender of the Week

February 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Cole Reschny has been named WHL Player of the Week and Johnny Hicks has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending February 9th.

Reschny scored four goals and seven assists for 11 points through four games as the Royals went undefeated in the contests. Reschny put up multi-point nights in all four games, including two goals in each of the February 4th and February 7th games. Reschny leads the Royals in scoring with 72 points, from 22 goals and 50 assists in 48 games. Hailing from Macklin, Saskatchewan, Reschny was recently listed 34th overall among North American Skaters on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Hicks appeared in two games this week, posting two wins, a .947 Save Percentage and 1.51 Goals Against Average. Hailing from Kamloops, B.C., Hicks has appeared in six games for the Royals this season and holds a 2.34 Goals Against Average and 0.922 Save Percentage.

