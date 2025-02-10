Savin Virk named WHL Rookie of the Week
February 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - The Western Hockey League announced their weekly award winners for the week ending February 9 Monday afternoon, and Americans forward Savin Virk was named the league's Rookie of the Week.
Virk, from Surrey, B.C., played in three games with the Americans recording seven points (3-4-7), helping Tri-City pick up two victories.
On Tuesday Virk recorded his first career WHL hat trick, leading the Americans to a 4-3 overtime victory against the Prince George Cougars. After opening the scoring just 19 seconds into the game, Virk gave the Americans a 3-2 lead late in the second period.
After Prince George tied the game in the third Virk completed the hat trick by scoring the overtime winner, his third game-winning goal of the year.
Saturday night in Kelowna Virk then recorded an assist on each of Jake Sloan's four goals, registering his first career four-point game.
Since joining the Americans in mid-November Virk has now suited up for 33 games and recorded 25 points (12-13-25). Since the calendar flipped to 2025 Virk has been hitting the scoresheet regularly with 17 points (8-9-17) in 18 games.
This is the third time an Americans player has been named the WHL's Rookie of the Week as Gavin Garland received the honor twice earlier in the year.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2025
- February 10 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Savin Virk named WHL Rookie of the Week - Tri-City Americans
- Cole Reschny Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week & Johnny Hicks Named WHL Goaltender of the Week - Victoria Royals
- WHL Royalty: Victoria's Reschny and Hicks Highlight WHL Weekly Awards - WHL
- Americans sign Ryan Gibbs to Scholarship and Development Agreement - Tri-City Americans
- Winterhawks Weekly: Team Scores in All Six Periods in Weekend Split - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.