Savin Virk named WHL Rookie of the Week

Kennewick, WA - The Western Hockey League announced their weekly award winners for the week ending February 9 Monday afternoon, and Americans forward Savin Virk was named the league's Rookie of the Week.

Virk, from Surrey, B.C., played in three games with the Americans recording seven points (3-4-7), helping Tri-City pick up two victories.

On Tuesday Virk recorded his first career WHL hat trick, leading the Americans to a 4-3 overtime victory against the Prince George Cougars. After opening the scoring just 19 seconds into the game, Virk gave the Americans a 3-2 lead late in the second period.

After Prince George tied the game in the third Virk completed the hat trick by scoring the overtime winner, his third game-winning goal of the year.

Saturday night in Kelowna Virk then recorded an assist on each of Jake Sloan's four goals, registering his first career four-point game.

Since joining the Americans in mid-November Virk has now suited up for 33 games and recorded 25 points (12-13-25). Since the calendar flipped to 2025 Virk has been hitting the scoresheet regularly with 17 points (8-9-17) in 18 games.

This is the third time an Americans player has been named the WHL's Rookie of the Week as Gavin Garland received the honor twice earlier in the year.

