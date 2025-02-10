Americans sign Ryan Gibbs to Scholarship and Development Agreement

February 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has signed 2008-born forward Ryan Gibbs to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. He was drafted by the Americans in the 10th round, 211th overall, in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Ryan has had a tremendous year this season," said Tory. "He is a highly skilled offensive player with a high hockey IQ. We look forward to Ryan and his family joining the Americans."

Gibbs, from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, was drafted by the Americans after a 2022-23 season in which he recorded 63 points (37-26-63) in just 29 games with the U15 Moose Jaw Warriors. His 37 goals placed him fifth in the Saskatchewan U15 AA League that season.

In 2023-24 Gibbs made the jump to the U18 level with the Moose Jaw Winmar Warriors and scored 25 points (5-20-25) in 44 games. This season he has exploded offensively, shattering the point totals he set last year.

Through 38 games with the U18 Warriors Gibbs has racked up 66 points (33-33-66), ranking him second in the Saskatchewan U18 League in points, goals and fifth in assists. His performance has helped the U18 Warriors to a second-place rank in the current standings.

Gibbs becomes the sixth member of the Americans 2023 draft class to sign with the team joining Cruz Pavao, Carter Kingerski, Jesse McKinnon, Mason Mykichuk and David Byrne.

