Preview: Americans at Blazers - February 11, 2025

February 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: Jake Sloan provided all the offense, recording his first career four-goal game as the Tri-City Americans doubled up the Kelowna Rockets 4-2 at Prospera Place on Saturday. It was Tri-City's first win in Kelowna since October 13, 2018. Savin Virk assisted on all four goals while Max Curran picked up three helpers in the win. Lukas Matecha turned aside 34 saves for his 20th win of the year.

VS KAMLOOPS: Tonight is the fourth and final meeting of the year between the Americans and Blazers. Tri-City is looking for the season series sweep as they've picked up 5-4 OT (Oct 12), 5-3 (Oct 13) and 6-2 (Jan 29) wins over Kamloops this year. The Americans haven't swept their season series with the Blazers since the 2013-14 season.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Kamloops Blazers

Jake Sloan (22-32-54) Emmitt Finnie (29-39-68)

Max Curran (16-37-53) Nathan Behm (26-33-59)

Brandon Whynott (22-28-50) Jordan Keller (25-26-51)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Kamloops Blazers

Power Play - 15.8% (28-for-177) Power Play - 25.8% (47-for-182)

Penalty Kill - 79.4% (150-for-189) Penalty Kill - 73.4% (113-for-154)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Western Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2025

