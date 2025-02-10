February 10 - Canes Chatter

February 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS Next Home Game: The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday when they welcome Ollie Josephson and the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm before hosting the Regina Pats on Friday.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/4hIjuVm.

The Breakaway Date: Come spend Valentine's Day with the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday, February 14th when they welcome the Regina Pats at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The Breakaway Date will include two tickets, one large popcorn, two large pop and one packaged candy for just $55+fees! Buy online today by visiting: https://bit.ly/40GUIh9.

Shane Scores for Maia Campaign: Shane Smith and the Lethbridge Hurricanes have announced the 'Shane Scores for Maia' campaign in support of the CMV Foundation of Canada. For every point Smith records this season, he and the Hurricanes, will each donate $25 to the foundation in support of his niece Maia who was diagnosed with CMV at birth. To find out more about the initiative, or to donate alongside Smith and the 'Canes, visit: https://bit.ly/3CIO6qz.

Flex Packs: It's not too late to catch all the action! Flex Packs are still available for the 2024-2025 regular season with 5, 10, and 18-game options available. Whether you've already been to a few games or are just getting started, these flexible packs let you choose the matchups that fit your schedule! Secure your Flex Pack today by visiting: https://bit.ly/3zQvxQ6.

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player for a game this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today.

Home Away From Home: The 'Canes will visit the Calgary Hitmen on Tuesday at 7:00pm in the first of three road games this week. Watch the game at the Official Home Away From Home for your Hurricanes, Brown Socialhouse! Visit Browns Socialhouse on the West side or the South Side to watch the game.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, February 7th - vs. Prince Albert Raiders (6-1 Win): The Hurricanes ended a two-game home losing streak on Friday with a 6-1 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Six different goal scorers lit the lamp including Carsen Adair who netted his first WHL goal. Lethbridge improved to 18-5-1-0 on home ice this season.

Saturday, February 8th - at Red Deer Rebels (4-0 Win): Lethbridge extended their franchise-best road winning streak to nine-straight games with a 4-0 shutout victory in Red Deer against the Rebels on Saturday.

Koen Cleaver made 25-saves for his second career shutout while Leo Braillard, Brayden Edwards, Brayden Yager and Carsen Adair scored in the win. The Hurricanes improved to 10-1-0-0 in their last 11 road games.

ON THE DOCKET

Tuesday, February 11th - at Calgary Hitmen (7:00pm): The Hurricanes make their final regular season trip to Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday to face the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm. Lethbridge is 2-4-0-0 against Calgary this season after earning a 4-3 win at the 'Dome on February 2nd. The 'Canes enter sitting three- points back of Calgary in the Eastern Conference standings.

Wednesday, February 12th - vs. Red Deer Rebels (7:00pm): Lethbridge welcomes the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday in the first of a two-game homestand. The Hurricanes are 18-5-1-0 this season at home while having posted a 6-1-0-0 record against the Rebels this season. Lethbridge is 45-15-4-1 in their last 65 head to head meetings dating back to February of 2015.

Friday, February 14th - vs. Regina Pats (7:00pm): The 'Canes hosts the Regina Pats on Valentine's Day at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Lethbridge has posted a 2-0-0-0 record against Regina this season having outscored the Pats 7-4 in the two games. The Hurricanes have posted a 14-3-0-0 record against East Division opponents this season.

Saturday, February 15th - at Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will make their final regular season visit to Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday at 7:00pm to face the Oil Kings. Lethbridge has posted a 3-3-0-0 record in the first six meetings of the season against their Central Division rival while having posted a 2-1-0-0 record in Edmonton.

Monday, February 17th - at Medicine Hat Tigers (2:00pm): Lethbridge will make their penultimate trip to Medicine Hat on Family Day Monday to face the Tigers at Co-op Place at 2:00pm. The Hurricanes have posted a 3-2-0-0 record this season against the Kitties as the home team has won all five meetings.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.