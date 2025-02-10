Rebels this Week

February 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







The Red Deer Rebels split a pair of home games last weekend.

February 7 - A three-goal first period lead proved to be enough as the Rebels downed the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 4-2. Samuel Drancak (shorthanded), Gleb Semenov, Kalan Lind (power play), and Ollie Josephson (empty net) each scored once. Peyton Shore made 18 saves. Red Deer outshot Moose Jaw 40-20 and both teams were 1-for-6 on the power play.

February 8 - The Rebels more than held their ground at even strength versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Unfortunately, special teams was the clear difference as Lethbridge rode three power play goals to a 4-0 win.

Tuesday Tilt, Date Night, and Family Day Matinee

Rebels fans have three chances to see their team in action this week...

Tuesday night (Feb. 11) the Rebels host the Regina Pats for the fourth and final meeting between the two clubs this season. Red Deer earned a 3-0 shutout win over the Pats in the last duel Jan. 31 in Regina. Game time is 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Rebels visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes for the eighth and final meeting of the regular season. (7 p.m.)

Friday night is Date Night at the Peavey Mart Centrium as the Rebels host the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7 p.m. Fans can take advantage of the Valentine's Day Date Night Special - 2 adult tickets and 2 drink vouchers for just $60!

Then on Monday the Rebels welcome back the Oil Kings for the annual Family Day Matinee at 2 p.m. It's Sockey Day in Red Deer (see below) and the annual Paint the Ice postgame party, presented by Nova Chemicals.

Tickets for all Rebels home games are available at reddeerrebels.com and Tickets Alberta.

Sockey Day In Red Deer 2025

The Rebels are thrilled to announce the return of "Sockey Day in Red Deer" in partnership with United Way Central Alberta on Monday, February 17 at 2 p.m. at the Peavey Mart Centrium when we take on the Edmonton Oil Kings in our annual Family Day Matinee! This fun family event brings our community together to collect warm socks for individuals and families in need across Central Alberta. Bring socks to the game, or pickup a free pair provided by our community partners at the door and toss them onto the ice during the second intermission. Tossed socks are distributed to individuals and families in need across Central Alberta through incredible partner agencies. Stick around after the game to Paint the Ice, brought to you by Nova Chemicals. Learn more at caunitedway.ca for more details and reddeerrebels.com to get your tickets!

Rebels fans come up big in support of sick kids

A huge thank you to Rebels fans who raised over $13,000 in support of the PC Children's Charity last Friday by purchasing the special edition jerseys worn by the Rebels for the CHL Jersey Design Contest, presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

Little Rebel

Does your youngster want to be a part of the Rebels' Pre-Game ceremonies? CEDA, TBS Source for Sports and DQ are making it possible for them to become a "Little Rebel." If your son or daughter is between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, and plays hockey or ringette, head down to TBS Source for Sports to enter their name to become the "Little Rebel" for an upcoming game!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.