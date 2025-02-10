McIntyre Called Up, Rejoins Team for this Week's Games
February 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have called up 15-year-old forward Ossie McIntyre for this week's games. The St. Albert, Alberta native rejoins the team as an Affiliated Player after most recently playing with the Chiefs January 31 through February 2.
McIntyre has suited up for six WHL games this season, notching his first point with an assist in his league debut on September 20 against the Prince George Cougars. Since then, he's tacked on three more points, including his first career goal on February 1 against the Everett Silvertips.
The 2024 7th-overall pick has piled up 45 points (21G-24A) in 30 games this season with the St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA squad of the AEHL.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2025
- McIntyre Called Up, Rejoins Team for this Week's Games - Spokane Chiefs
- February 10 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Savin Virk named WHL Rookie of the Week - Tri-City Americans
- Cole Reschny Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week & Johnny Hicks Named WHL Goaltender of the Week - Victoria Royals
- WHL Royalty: Victoria's Reschny and Hicks Highlight WHL Weekly Awards - WHL
- Americans sign Ryan Gibbs to Scholarship and Development Agreement - Tri-City Americans
- Winterhawks Weekly: Team Scores in All Six Periods in Weekend Split - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- McIntyre Called Up, Rejoins Team for this Week's Games
- Shorthanded Chiefs Battle Back to Earn Point in OT Loss Against Royals
- Chiefs Host Royals for Coca-Cola Berkly Catton Bobblehead Giveaway Night
- Catton, Martin Combine for 9-Points as Chiefs Thrash T-Birds, 9-1
- Catton, Martin Combine for 9-Points as Chiefs Thrash T-Birds, 9-1