McIntyre Called Up, Rejoins Team for this Week's Games

February 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have called up 15-year-old forward Ossie McIntyre for this week's games. The St. Albert, Alberta native rejoins the team as an Affiliated Player after most recently playing with the Chiefs January 31 through February 2.

McIntyre has suited up for six WHL games this season, notching his first point with an assist in his league debut on September 20 against the Prince George Cougars. Since then, he's tacked on three more points, including his first career goal on February 1 against the Everett Silvertips.

The 2024 7th-overall pick has piled up 45 points (21G-24A) in 30 games this season with the St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA squad of the AEHL.

