Winston-Salem Warthogs Game Notes (May 29 vs. Carolina)

For the second time this year, the Dash will don commemorative Warthogs jerseys as part of their series opener on Wednesday against Carolina. Winston-Salem will sport a black jersey with "HOGS" in red on the front, which was one of the Warthogs' home jerseys during that era.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM WARTHOGS (27-23) vs. Carolina Mudcats (29-22)

LHP John Parke (1-2, 3.73 ERA) vs. RHP Nelson Hernandez (5-2, 5.13 ERA)

Game #51 (Home Game #25)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

FROST, HENZMAN GUIDE DASH IN WIN

Tyler Frost drove in a season-high five runs on Monday afternoon at Haley Toyota Field, and Lincoln Henzman logged his third straight quality start as the Dash earned their third consecutive victory by beating the Red Sox in the series finale. Frost gave Winston-Salem the lead in the third inning against Enmanuel DeJesus. With Yeyson Yrizarri on first and one out, Frost crushed a two-run shot to dead center to put the Dash ahead 2-0. After Zach Remillard added a run in the fifth with an RBI double, Frost capped the scoring with a three-run double to left-center. Henzman, who is ranked the 26th-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, was strong in his ninth outing of the season. The former Louisville Cardinal logged six innings against the Red Sox, allowing four hits and one unearned run while walking three.

CHECKING IN ON THE FIRST-ROUNDER

Nick Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, went 2-for-5 in Monday's win over the Red Sox. Over his last 11 games, Madrigal is hitting .340 with three doubles, a homer and six stolen bases. The 22-year-old is in his second year playing for the Dash. Madrigal joined the team at the end of last year, posting a .306 batting average and a .355 on-base percentage in 26 games played. Before joining the White Sox system, Madrigal was a star for the Beavers, winning Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore.

AS CONSISTENT AS THEY COME

Thanks to eight hits over the Dash's road trip, Jameson Fisher has now upped his team-leading OPS to .842. A former fourth-round pick out of Southeastern Louisiana University, Fisher is posting a batting line of .349/.456/.535 in 23 May games.

THE OFFENSE CAME TO EAT

Over their four-game trip to Salem, the Dash scored 37 runs on a staggering 60 hits. Winston-Salem managed to post 19 hits in both their Saturday and Sunday games during that series. Overall, the team was 60-for-158 at the plate.

THE ZACH ATTACK

Along with leading the team in batting average (.318), Zach Remillard is first in wRC+ (143) and second on the team in OPS (.835). The 25-year-old has also posted hits in 20 out of his last 22 contests. Overall this month, Remillard is recording a .388/.484/.550 batting line over 22 games. Before being drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

THROWBACK NIGHT IN WINSTON

PARKE IT LIKE IT'S HOT

Left-hander John Parke will start in the series opener against the Mudcats. Parke last pitched on May 23, when he tossed six innings of three-run ball in a no-decision against Fayetteville. Parke put together an impressive first full season in the professional ranks in 2018. Between Low-A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem last year, Parke was 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA in 27 starts. This past offseason, Parke had the opportunity to work out alongside big leaguers Max Scherzer and Sam Dyson in Jupiter, Florida, at a complex owned by famed trainer Eric Cressey.

