The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- RHP Wyatt Burns promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem

- RHP Vince Arobio promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis

Burns earns his first promotion to the Double-A level after going 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in nine appearances for Winston-Salem.

Meanwhile, Arobio earns his first promotion to the High-A level after posting a 2.63 ERA in 13 outings for the Intimidators. The right-hander was a 24th-round pick by the White Sox in 2017

The Dash's current active roster stands at 24 players, one shy of the Carolina League maximum, with five players on the injured list.

