Losing Streak Runs to Four Straight as Mudcats Fall 9-1 in Winston-Salem

May 29, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats





WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Wes Rogers singled in the first, doubled and scored a run in the third, walked in the fifth and singled again in the eighth while going 3-for-3 with Carolina's only run in a 9-1 loss to the Dash on Wednesday night in Winston-Salem.

Carolina (29-23) saw its losing streak extend to four straight games with Wednesday's series opening loss in Winston-Salem (28-23). The Dash, playing as the Warthogs, rattled off their fourth straight victory with the win and pulled within a half game of the second place Mudcats in the first half Southern Division standings.

Nelson Hernandez started for Carolina and had begun his outing with four straight scoreless frames before losing a 1-0 lead in the fifth after allowing four Winston-Salem runs. Hernandez (L, 5-3, 5.43) allowed back-to-back home runs to Tyler Frost and Nick Madrigal in the fifth. He also saw a run score against him the sixth after reliever Chris Dula allowed one of the two inherited from Hernandez score on a wild pitch.

In all, Hernandez allowed five earned runs on four hits over five and 1/3 innings. He also walked four and struck out two while allowing two home runs and suffering his second straight loss. He also reached 98 pitches (54 strikes) in his tale of two halves outing. He originally held the Dash to just one hit and to just two baserunners over the first four before allowing five runs, three hits and three walks over his next two and 1/3 innings.

Dula eventually finished the sixth in place of Hernandez by getting a couple of quick outs, but he would later leave in the seventh after loading the bases. Dula allowed a leadoff double, retired one on a sacrifice bunt, but then walked two straight before leaving the game in the seventh. J.T. Hintzen followed and went on to allow all three inherited runners to score on a wild pitch and on a two-run double by Zach Remillard.

Dula ended up finishing with one hit, two walks, three earned runs allowed and one strikeout in his appearance. Hintzen finished the game and pitched through an inning and 2/3 with one run allowed, three inherited runners allowed, two walks and three strikeouts.

John Parke (W, 2-2, 3.43) started for the Dash and earned the win after working through seven full innings with a run allowed on just four hits. He also walked one and struck out five. Codi Heuer followed and struck out four over two scoreless frames to finish the game for Winston-Salem.

Rogers had two of Carolina's four hits versus Parke and three of Carolina's five hits overall in the loss. He also stole two bases, scored once and walked once in the game. His run in the third gave the Mudcats a 1-0 lead and came across on a sacrifice fly from Tristen Lutz. Ryan Aguilar and Devin Hairston had the only other hits in the game for the Mudcats.

Winston-Salem was led by Frost who went 2-for-4 with two runs, a three-run home run and three RBI. Madrigal also homered while going 1-for-4 with a RBI and Remillard, George, Skoug and Yrizzari each had hits in the game.

The Dash took a 1-0 lead in the current four game set as they won the first match up of the season between the two teams. The series will continue on Thursday night with RHP Noah Zavolas (2-2, 3.25) starting on the mound for the Mudcats. The game will air live on the Mudcats Radio Network, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio.

