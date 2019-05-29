Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 29 vs. Potomac

May 29, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans begin a four-game series against the Potomac Nationals (a Washington Nationals affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Alex Lange (1-7, 9.71 ERA) starts for the Birds against LHP Nick Raquet (2-5, 6.38 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

SINGER SHUTS DOWN PELICANS IN SERIES FINALE

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell 1-0 to the Wilmington Blue Rocks behind Brady Singer on Monday afternoon from Frawley Stadium. Singer tossed seven shutout innings against the Pelicans, striking out four and only allowing six bases runners. The lone run in the game came in the first inning when Blake Perkins scored on an error. Javier Assad was strong in his start, allowing just one run on four hits over six innings while striking out seven. Ben Hecht threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen and Carlos Sepulveda collected a pair of hits in the loss.

BRINGING UP THE BACK END

The Pelicans' bullpen was brilliant in the four-game series in Wilmington. The 'pen only allowed one unearned run over 11.2 innings. It was the first time this season the Pelicans relievers did not allow an earned run in a series and it is the longest stretch the Pelicans have gone without allowing an earned run in the back end this season. Entering the series, the bullpen had allowed at least a run in 39 of the 48 prior games.

BROKEN BATS

Over the 11-game road trip that the Pelicans just arrived back home from, the Birds struggled offensively. In the 11 contests, the Pelicans just managed 36 runs (3.3 runs/game). Over the trip, the Pelicans hit .229/.320/.359 with 16 doubles and seven home runs. Myrtle Beach finished 3-8 on the road trip. The Pelicans' pitching staff owned a 4.36 ERA during the trip as well, allowing 10 home runs in the 11 games.

USED TO WALK TALL, ONCE CARRIED A BIG STICK

The Pelicans showed off their power from 5/11 through 5/23. During that stretch, the Pelicans had six different players hit a home run (Kevonte Mitchell, Wladimir Galindo, Cam Balego, Miguel Amaya, Grant Fennell and Tyler Payne). During the set against the Blue Rocks, the Pelicans' power numbers took a hit in this series because of the pitcher-friendly nature of Frawley Stadium. In 25 games at Frawley this season, there have just been 10 home runs (three for Wilmington and six by their opponents). Myrtle Beach did not hit a home run in the four-game series.

ARAMIS ADEMAN THE AWESOME

Aramis Ademan has completely turned around his offensive game in 2019. After finishing last in the Carolina League in 2018 with a .207 batting average, the now 20-year-old shortstop is hitting .269/.384/.410 over 42 games so far this season. With a 3-for-4 day on Sunday, he became the first Pelicans player this year to collect multiple hits in three-straight games, totaling a .583 (7-for-12) average between Friday-Sunday. After hitting three home runs and driving in 38 in 114 games in 2018, Ademan has already homered three times this season (within one of his career-best four in 2017) and plated 21. If he were to play that same number of contests, 114, he is on pace for 57 RBIs.

THE GENERAL OF THE FIELD

Pelicans backstop Miguel Amaya has been excellent at throwing out potential base stealers in 2019. Amaya is third in all of Minor League Baseball with 21 caught stealings this season (trailing only Will Banfield of Low-A Clinton, who has 26, and Payton Henry of Carolina, who has 22). Overall, Amaya has thrown out 21-of-52 (39.6 percent) of base runners this season. To this point in the season, his .993 fielding percentage ties a career best (2016 with DSL Cubs 2). As just a 19-year-old catcher in 2018, Amaya caught just 34 percent of base stealers (46-of-135). Collectively, the Pelicans' 31 caught stealings rank fourth in Minor League Baseball, trailing Double-A Birmingham (35, White Sox), Low-A South Bend (33, Cubs) and Double-A Jacksonville (31, Marlins).

CAMARGO CARRYING THE CARGO

Myrtle Beach reliever Jesus Camargo has been pitching well all season for the Birds. Camargo's 2.37 ERA leads the bullpen after his 2.0 innings on Saturday. Following that outing, opponents are just hitting .170 off of the righty. Over his last nine outings, he has a 1.80 ERA (4 ER in 20.0 IP). Over that span, he has ceded just 11 hits, whiffing 16 and walking eight. In his appearance on Saturday, he struck out two in two perfect frames.

LAYING DOWN THE LAWLOR

Pelicans reliever Ryan Lawlor has been a force out of the bullpen in his first three outings of the season. After his two scoreless innings on Friday, Lawlor owns a 1.50 ERA (1 ER over 6 IP) with 13 strikeouts and just one walk over his six frames. Over his last two outings, he has struck out 10 in just 4.1 innings. Before being promoted to Myrtle Beach, Lawlor went 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA over nine appearances with Low-A South Bend.

PELICAN POINTS

Myrtle Beach leads the league with 205 walks this year...The Pelicans finished their 11-game road trip at 3-8. The Pelicans have had one win in each series they played in (Lynchburg, Frederick and Wilmington). This is tied for the longest road trip of the season (last road trip of the year is also 11 games long)...The Birds have lost six of their last seven games.

