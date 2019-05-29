Cowboy Monkey Rodeo and Scout Night on Deck

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys return to Nymeo Field for a five-game homestand on Wednesday night. This runs through Saturday, June 1. Two of the most popular events of the season are scheduled to take place, with the Cowboy Monkey Rodeo visiting Frederick on Friday and Scout Night on tap for Saturday. For tickets, fans can call the Keys at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

First pitch on Wednesday is slated for 7:00 p.m. and gates open one hour prior to the game. It marks the first time the Keys will play the Hillcats (Indians Advanced-A affiliate) at Nymeo Field this season. Following a single game Wednesday, the two sides play a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 5:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and fans with tickets to Thursday's contest receive admission to both games.

Friday is one of the most anticipated nights of the season, as the Cowboy Monkey Rodeo returns to Nymeo Field for the eighth straight season. A production that never disappoints, Tim 'Wild Thang' Lepard and team Ghost Riders features monkeys dressed as cowboys riding dogs as though they were horses while herding rams. Several teasers will take place between innings, while a full show follows the game. Fireworks are scheduled as well, courtesy of Frederick Magazine.

The series concludes on Saturday night with Scout Night presented by Wegmans. Local scout troops can participate in a pre-game scout parade and then after the game, camp under the stars while watching a movie on the video board. Those interested in camping out can call 301-815-9940 for ticket information. Postgame fireworks are sponsored by Wegmans and TOPS, Inc.

For information about upcoming homestands as well as more information about the Carolina League All-Star Classic, presented by Visit Frederick, on Tuesday, June 18, fans can visit frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

