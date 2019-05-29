Parke, Bats Lead Winston-Salem to 9-1 Win on Wednesday

May 29, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Tyler Frost and Nick Madrigal hit back-to-back homers on Wednesday, and John Parke pitched seven strong innings to lead Winston-Salem to a 9-1 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on BB&T Ballpark.

While sporting their retro Warthogs jerseys, Winston-Salem (28-23) scored four runs in the fifth inning thanks to the back-to-back blasts. With Yeyson Yrizarri and Evan Skoug aboard, Frost crushed a towering home run to right-field to make it 3-1. Following Frost's blast, Nick Madrigal smoked a line shot over the left field wall to make it 4-1. It was the second instance of back-to-back home runs for Winston-Salem in the last three games.

Meanwhile, Parke (2-2) delivered his fifth straight quality start. The left-hander worked seven innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits while striking out five and walking one.

Carolina (29-23) scored first against Parke in the top of the third. Wes Rogers led off the frame by hitting a double into left-center field. A Ryan Aguilar infield single then put runners on the corners with nobody out. With Tristen Lutz at the plate and the count at 1-1, the game went into a 30-minute lightning delay. Following the delay, Lutz hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Rogers to make it 1-0.

Already ahead 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth, the Warthogs continued to pad the lead. Zach Remillard led off the frame by drawing a walk. Following a Craig Dedelow flyout, Jordan George drew another walk to put runners at first and second. With Skoug at the plate, Mudcats reliever Chris Dula threw a wild pitch to advance both runners. After Skoug struckout, Dula fired another wild pitch with Yrizarri at the plate to score Remillard and make it 5-1.

Winston-Salem continued to pile on in the seventh. Frost led off the inning by ripping a double into deep left-center. After a Madrigal groundout advanced Frost to third, Steele Walker and Jameson Fisher drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Carolina reliever J.T. Hintzen threw a wild pitch, allowing Frost to score to make it 6-1. Remillard then laced a double down the left-field line to score Walker and Fisher to make it 8-1.

Later in the frame, Skoug crushed a double off the right-field wall to score Remillard and push the lead to 9-1. It was the second four-run inning of the night for Winston-Salem.

In relief of Parke, Codi Heuer pitched two scoreless frames and racked up four strikeouts, while allowing just one hit.

Winston-Salem continues its four-game series with Carolina on Thursday night. Left-hander Cristian Castillo (3-5, 3.65 ERA) is scheduled to take the bump for the Dash against right-hander Noah Zavolas (2-2, 3.25 ERA) for the Mudcats. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on The Sports Hub Triad (101.5 FM and 600 AM), MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App.

Thursday night's contest will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and a Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics. Promotions for the rest of the series include a Fireworks Friday and a Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night with live music on Saturday night. Kids Run the Bases, powered by New Balance Winston-Salem, will be available following Friday and Saturday's contests. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

