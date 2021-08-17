Winston-Salem Dash Roster Moves (August 17)

The Dash take on Hickory for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (33-57) vs. Hickory Crawdads (40-48)

RHP Jeremiah Burke (1-2, 2.79 ERA) vs. RHP Justin Slaten (4-6, 6.41 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory, NC)

Game #91

THE DASH HEAD TO HICKORY FOR THE FINAL TIME

After a sweep at the hands of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Dash look to bounce back with a six-game set against the Hickory Crawdads. The 'Dads and Dash have played a close season series this year, with Winston-Salem leading 10-8 after 18 games.

The Dash have found success in Hickory this year, taking five of six from the Crawdads when the two teams played from May 11-16. Since that point, both rosters have undergone lots of change - with the Dash making 107 roster moves since the conclusion of the aforementioned series.

Hickory is buoyed by an above-average offense, ranking in the top five in the HIgh-A East in batting average, homers, and RBIs. From a pitching standpoint, the Crawdads are near the middle of the pack statistically. The 'Dads are seventh in ERA, sixth in hits allowed, and third in strikeouts and are paced by Zak Kent, who carries a 6-2 record and 2.83 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 60.1 innings. Kent was named the High-A East Pitcher of the Week on August 8, tossing 13 innings and allowing one run.

JUSTIN SLATEN ROUND THREE

Toeing the rubber for the 15th time this year, former third-round pick Justin Slaten looks to replicate his last appearance against the Dash with a start Tuesday. Ranked as the 25th best prospect in the Rangers organization, the righty fired six shutout innings from the bullpen against Winston-Salem on July 6, earning the win in his only relief appearance of the year.

Drafted out of New Mexico in 2019, Slaten is known for piling up Ks. During his stint in the Northwoods League with the Eau Claire Express, Slaten notched 70 Ks in just ten starts, approaching the single-season record for most Ks in a season. The trend continued in the minors and New Mexico, where he fanned 22 hitters in 16.1 innings in his only other MiLB season.

The fastball is Slaten's best pitch - graded as a plus pitch by Fangraphs with improvement for more. The slider is graded nearly as high as the heater, while his changeup is his third pitch with a high ceiling.

I'M READY, PROMOTION

Before the start of the Dash's series with Hickory, Yoelqui Cespedes was promoted to Double-A Birmingham, marking the ninth Dash player to receive a promotion to the Barons this year. Cespedes, who played in 45 games with Winston-Salem, slashed .278/.355/.494 with seven homers and 20 RBIs, going 10-12 in stolen bases.

THE UPCOMING SLATE

After the Dash wrap up their series with the Crawdads, they return back home to do battle with the Hudson Valley Renegades for the first time this year. Hudson Valley, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, lead the High-A East North division by eight games over second place Aberdeen. After a series with the Renegades, the Dash travel to Rome to play the Braves for the second time this season.

BLAINE CRIM: HIGH-A GRADUATE AND FRISCO ROUGHRIDER

Hickory boasted one of the hottest hitters in the High-A East in slugger Blaine Crim. Crim paced the Crawdads in most statistical categories while ranking fourth in the High-A East in average (.300), third in homers (20), and second in slugging (.559). Promoted to Double-A Frisco on August 3, Crim is slashing .350/.409/.625 with the RoughRiders, launching three homers in 11 games. A first baseman by trade, Crim blasted five homers in the final six games he played against the Dash from July 6-10.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash hand the ball to Chase Solesky for the second game of the series Wednesday. The righty turned in a sterling start against Greensboro in his on August 12, allowing two runs (one earned) over five innings, striking out seven and walking none.

Hickory and JJ Johnson turns to Seth Nordlin for the start in game two. The righty from Mesa, AZ is slated for his seventh start and 16th appearance of the year. Nordlin has pitched against the Dash twice this season, allowing five earned runs over five innings, combining for six strikeouts.

