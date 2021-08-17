Drive Series Opener at Rome Postponed
August 17, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release
Rome, G.A. - Due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions in the Rome, GA, area, the scheduled series opener against the Rome Braves has been postponed.
There will now be a doubleheader Wednesday set to begin at 5:00 PM. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. Both contests will be seven-innings.
Check out the Greenville Drive Statistics
• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...
High-A East League Stories from August 17, 2021
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- The Blue Rocks Are Back - Aberdeen IronBirds
- Dum Promoted to Rome - Rome Braves
- Drive Series Opener at Rome Postponed - Greenville Drive
- Series Opener Postponed - Rome Braves
- Winston-Salem Dash Roster Moves (August 17) - Winston-Salem Dash
- R-Braves Win Rain-Shortened Series in Hickory - Rome Braves
- Weather Postpones Tuesday's Game - Hickory Crawdads
- Dash Announce Annual 336 Day Celebration - Winston-Salem Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.