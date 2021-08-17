Drive Series Opener at Rome Postponed

Rome, G.A. - Due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions in the Rome, GA, area, the scheduled series opener against the Rome Braves has been postponed.

There will now be a doubleheader Wednesday set to begin at 5:00 PM. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. Both contests will be seven-innings.

