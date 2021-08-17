Pereira Sac Fly Lifts Gades over Cyclones

Everson Pereira's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning brought pinch-runner Luis Santos home with the winning run as the Hudson Valley Renegades topped the Brooklyn Cyclones, 3-2, at Dutchess Stadium on Tuesday night.

The win brought Hudson Valley (57-34) within a game of the Greensboro Grasshoppers (58-33) for the second-highest winning percentage in High-A East. The top two winning percentages will meet in a best-of-five series in September.

Mickey Gasper, in his first Gades appearance since an injury in May, homered in the second inning to tie the game at one. Roberto Chirinos delivered an RBI single in the fifth to give the Renegades their first lead of the night.

Brooklyn came back with an RBI single from Jose Martinez in the eighth to tie the game up and set the stage for the 10th inning.

Pereira's sac fly made a winner of Matt Minnick (4-1) who pitched a scoreless tenth inning. Starter Anderson Munoz struck out nine in 4.1 innings but didn't figure in the decision. Cyclones' reliever Colby Morris (2-1) took the loss.

The teams meet again on Wednesday at Dutchess Stadium.

