Weather Postpones Tuesday's Game

August 17, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Tuesday evening's series opener against the Winston-Salem Dash has been postponed out of caution for the health and safety of fans, players, and staff due to the impending tropical depression, Fred. It will be made up in a doubleheader on Thursday.

Wednesday night's game will be evaluated at a later time in consultation with local meteorologists.

Fans with tickets for Tuesday night's game can redeem their tickets for one of the 11 remaining Crawdads games at the Frans this year. The Battle of the Bags cornhole tournament that had been rescheduled for Tuesday will now be held on September 7th.

The first game of Thursday's doubleheader will begin at 5pm. The second will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Both games will be seven innings and the same ticket will be good for both games.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.