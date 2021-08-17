Dash Announce Annual 336 Day Celebration

August 17, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have announced their annual 336 Day Celebration, presented by Herbalife, that will include 3:36 p.m. start time for their Tuesday, September 14 against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Dash will wear special jerseys on 336 Day that feature the Winston-Salem skyline. Nameplates on the back of each jersey will be towns and counties from across the 336-area code including Clemmons, Kernersville and Pilot Mountain. Businesses are encouraged to close early on September 14 to take advantage of corporate group specials.

The Winston-Salem Arts Council has partnered with the Dash to feature local artists' work throughout the stadium, performances pre-game and between innings, and live music following the game.

"Our annual 336 Day Celebration is one of the highlights of our promotional schedule," said Dash President C.J. Johnson. "The unique game time, custom jerseys, and promotions incorporated in this event truly make this a one-of-a-kind experience."

The team will also have merchandise bundles valued over $50 available for $33.60 exclusively on this game date. Tickets are available at www.wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.