The Blue Rocks Are Back

Well folks, it's the last full homestand in August for the IronBirds! The Wilmington Blue Rocks are in town for the second time this season. Over the past few days, there have been many roster moves in Birdland, which means some new faces on the roster for the IronBirds! The 'Birds are sitting at 47-41 and 7-3 in their last 10 games. Wilmington comes in at 39-51 and like Aberdeen, have won 7 of their last 10. With some fresh bats and new pitchers on Aberdeen's squad, the 'Birds will look to stop the 5 game winning streak of the Blue Rocks. It's a series you won't want to miss.

We have a fantastic lineup of fun and exciting promotions here at the ballpark. On Thursday, the first 750 wins will receive a $3 Bill towards concessions! So, get here early! Friday, the Aberdeen IronBirds will become the Aberdeen Steamed Crabs, with a special jersey auction taking place during the game through the LiveSource App! Not to forget, there are post game fireworks that fans can enjoy after the last out of Friday's game! Last but not least, on Sunday there will be some post-game Kids Run the Bases!

Be sure to grab your tickets today for the most entertaining venue in Harford County!

