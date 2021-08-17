Dum Promoted to Rome

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced two roster moves prior to the start of this week's series against the Greenville Drive.

Right-handed pitcher Benjamin Dum has been promoted from Low-A Augusta. The Elliottsburg, Pa., native played for the Twins organization in 2019 but was signed by the Braves in February 2021. Dum has shined as a reliever for the GreenJackets in 2021, posting a 3.68 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched. The 24-year-old VCU product was 1-1 on the season with 3 saves in Augusta.

To make way for Dum, catcher Cesar Rodriguez has been transferred to the Developmental List. He was added to Rome's roster last week from the Florida Complex League. Rodriguez has not yet played in an official game with High-A Rome yet.

The Rome roster now has 30 active, 3 injured, and 1 inactive players.

