Hot Rods Game Notes

August 17, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







The Hot Rods hold a five-game lead in the High-A East over the Grasshoppers, who are on a seven-game win streak and will play in a series that has serious playoff implications.

Sunday... Bowling Green dropped the final game against Greenville on Sunday. Curtis Mead highlighted the offensive performance with an RBI triple. The Hot Rods couldn't keep pace with the Drive offense, as they put up seven runs in their 47th win of the year. Michael Mercado pitched the first two innings and was charged with the loss. The loss put Greensboro just five games back of Bowling Green in the South Divison.

Power vs. Power... With 15 long balls in their last series against the Drive, Bowling Green moved into first place in minor league homers with 149. Greensboro sits in seventh place, blasting 138 this year. The two times have combined for 287 home runs and they are the top two teams in the High A East League. The only other High A team in the top 10 for MiLB home run is the Great Lakes Loons who have hit 139, placing them in sixth.

Twice a Hero... Brett Wisely secured the sixth and seventh walk-off wins of the season for the Hot Rods against the Drive last week. His three-run homer on Thursday was the second time the Hot Rods have walked off on a home run this season, the first since Greg Jones ended a game with a grand slam on May 15th against Aberdeen. Wisely lifted a sacrifice fly to left on Friday, bringing home Logan Driscoll for the win in the bottom of the 10th inning.

King of the Hill... Hill Alexander cracked three home runs in the Hot Rods 9-8 loss last Friday. His incredible night makes him the first player in franchise history to launch three homers since the inception of the team in 2009. On top of the record, it was also Alexander's third time hitting multiple four-baggers in one game since joining the team on June 15th.

Chasing Records... Jordan Qsar and Grant Witherspoon have hit 17 homers, tying him for fourth with Phillip Wunderlich ('11). Witherspoon is also climbing up the career RBI rankings, sitting at second place with 109 in a Hot Rods uniform. Tyler Goedell set the current record with 111 between 2012 and 2013.

Sunday's Notes... Alvarez extended his hit streak to six games... His streak dates back to May 13th prior to his stint on the IL... Qsar has a seven-game hit streak... Mead had his fifth multi-RBI game... His two-run triple was his first triple with Bowling Green... The Hot Rods are 8-4 this year against Greenville... They are 14-11 against them all-time... BG is 8-5 in day games... Bowling Green is 23-12 this season when opponents score first... They are 14-21 when being outhit...

Now pitching: Alan Strong... The righty made his last start against Greenville on August 11th. During that start, he spun 5.0 innings and gave up just three runs. He also struck out four while walking none. The 5.0 inning is the farthest he has gone since joining the starting rotation. His four strikeouts tied a season-high, which he has done three times. This will be the third time Strong has faced Greensboro this season. In his first two outings, he tossed 2.0 innings, surrendering one run on three hits and struck out two.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.