Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 21 vs. Lynchburg)

June 21, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





Following a victory in the second-half opener on Thursday, the Dash continue their four-game set against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday night at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

__________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (1-0, 39-26) vs. Lynchburg Hillcats (0-1, 32-36)

LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-1, 5.04 ERA) vs. RHP Justin Garza (3-5, 4.90 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #66 (Home Game #33)

MCCLURE, BULLPEN LEAD DASH TO WIN

Kade McClure and the Dash bullpen combined for a two-hit shutout, as the Dash claimed a 3-0 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats in front of 5,623 fans on Thursday at BB&T Ballpark. McClure, who made his BB&T Ballpark debut in the series opener, was nearly flawless. After allowing two hits in the first inning, the right-hander pitched five straight hitless innings while striking out three and surrendering just one walk. In relief of McClure, Bennett Sousa pitched a scoreless seventh inning in his High-A debut. To close out the ballgame, Vince Arobio delivered two perfect innings with five strikeouts to earn the save. The Dash plated two runs in the first and one in the second against Kirk McCarty.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With last Sunday's victory against Carolina, Winston-Salem (38-26) clinched its third-best first-half finish in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also won 20 of their final 26 games to end the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trails only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes. Winston has been on a great stretch since May 16 at Myrtle, when the club entered their game with an 18-20 record. Since then, they are posting the best winning percentage (21-6, .778) in Minor League Baseball.

WALKER EARNS CL POTW HONORS

Walker was named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for June 10-16, the league office announced Monday. Over six games played last week, Walker went 10-for-23 (.435) with two homers, two doubles, five runs scored and nine RBIs. After logging three hits and three RBIs over the course of a doubleheader against Salem on Tuesday, June 11, Walker saved his biggest day for Friday, June 14, at Carolina. As part of a 6-2 win for Winston, the 22-year-old hit for the third cycle in Dash history (2009-present), posting a career-high in hits by going 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Prior to Walker's cycle, the last Dash player to accomplish the feat was Mason Robbins on April 27, 2016, at BB&T Ballpark against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

ON THE MOVE

The Chicago White Sox announced five roster moves on Thursday affecting the Dash. Right-hander Codi Heuer and left-hander John Parke have earned promotions to Double-A Birmingham, while southpaws Bennett Sousa and Andrew Perez and right-hander Jonathan Stiever were promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis. Heuer, a former sixth-round pick out of Wichita State, posted a 2.82 ERA over 20 appearances with the Dash, striking out 43 batters in 38.1 innings pitched. Parke, who pitched in the Carolina League All-Star Game on Tuesday, logged seven quality starts with the Dash and yielded a 3.65 ERA in 12 outings.

KONNOR WITH A "K"

Left-hander Konnor Pilkington will make his sixth start for Winston-Salem on Friday against Lynchburg. Last time out, Pilkington carried a no-hit bid into the sixth against the Carolina Mudcats before having it broken up by a single from Ryan Aguilar. His no-hid bid (5.2IP) last Saturday was the longest for a Dash pitcher since Dane Dunning went 6.1 no-hit frames at Myrtle Beach on April 11, 2018, before giving up a hit. A former third-round pick out of Mississippi State, Pilkington has now allowed one run of fewer in seven out of 11 starts this year. Pilkington was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month in April while with Low-A Kannapolis after posting a 2.01 ERA with 28 strikeouts against seven walks in 22.1 innings of work.

STANDING TALL IN MILB

Winston has been on a great stretch since May 16 at Myrtle, when the club entered their game with an 18-20 record. Since then, they are posting the best winning percentage (21-6, .778) in Minor League Baseball.

ROMAN AROUND

Since being transferred from Birmingham to Winston-Salem on June 6, Mitch Roman is 12-for-31 with six runs scored in eight games played. On Thursday, he went 2-for-3.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.