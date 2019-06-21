RHP Jeffrey Passantino transferred to Myrtle Beach from Low-A South Bend

June 21, 2019





The Chicago Cubs have made the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

RHP Jeffrey Passantino has been transferred to Myrtle Beach from Low-A South Bend

LHP Ryan Lawlor has been placed on the 7-day Injured List

Passantino joins the Pelicans after making 14 appearances with Low-A South Bend this season. In those 14 games, he went 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA while striking out 48 in 34 innings and only walking seven. In 2018, he split time between Short Season Low A Eugene and South Bend, going 9-1 with a 3.34 ERA in 16 games, eight starts. A 40th-round pick out of Lipscomb, Passantino dominated as a freshman in 2015, earning Freshman All-American honors after posting a 5-1 record and 2.69 ERA. In 2016, the righty went 3-0 in seven starts with a 0.64 ERA in the Cape Cod League to earn the B.F.C. Whitehouse Award as the best pitcher in the league. He also started the All-Star game.

Passantino will wear No. 48. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active players with six on the Injured List.

