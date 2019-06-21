June 21 Transactions and Game Information

Today the Texas Rangers announced the following transactions affecting the Down East Wood Ducks

+ 1B Curtis Terry promoted to Down East from Single-A Hickory. He will wear number 40.

- RHP Jason Bahr promoted from Down East to Double-A Frisco

Today the Wood Ducks will resume their suspended game against the Red Sox at 5 p.m., as part of a double-header, with the regularly scheduled contest due to follow as a seven-inning game. Right-hander Sal Mendez (3-0, 2.21) will continue the suspended contest for the Woodies, opposed by right-hander Dylan Thompson (1-4, 5.16) for the Red Sox, who will take the mound in the home first when the game resumes. Game two will feature Salem lefty Jhonathan Diaz, while Down East has yet to name a starter for the second game. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for Mother Earth Friday, with postgame fireworks following the action, presented by WNCT. The broadcast will begin at 4:50 p.m. on 960 AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: John King recorded the first two outs of the game, and then a 16 minute rain delay followed before he concluded the top of the first with his second strikeout. With Yonny Hernandez leading off the bottom of the first inning, he saw two pitches from Daniel Gonzalez before the tarp was called for again and the game was suspended.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Wood Ducks 50-20 (.714) record is the best in all of Minor League baseball, while their +114 run differential, and 28 road wins are both tied for the most in MiLB.

MERRY CLINCHMAS: The Wood Ducks will be heading to the Carolina League playoffs for the second time in three seasons. The Wood Ducks won a share of the Mills Cup in 2017 when they claimed the second half crown with a record of 38-32.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

KING OF THE HILL: John King has been outstanding for the Wood Ducks since being promoted on May 10. King picked up his first win Wednesday with a complete game, allowing just one unearned run against Potomac. King has struck out 32 while walking just four (8.0 K/BB) in six starts this year, while opponents are hitting just .176 against him. King's complete game was the first 9-inning complete game in the Carolina League this season.

MASHING MARTINEZ: JP Martinez blasted his seven home run for the Woodies, and eighth overall this season last Wednesday against Poto-mac. Martinez has now hit six homers over his last 19 games played, rais-ing his slugging percentage from .239 to .372 over that span. Martinez now sports an isolated power of .178, despite hitting for a .191 average. Last year Martinez homered eight times in 60 games for Short-Season Spokane.

THE LATZ EFFECT: After struggling to start with the Wood Ducks, Jake Latz has turned it around, giving up just two earned runs over his last 38.2 innings of work, and winning five of his last six starts. He has lowered his ERA from 10.38 to 1.72 over that stretch, and has struck out 47 while walking just 13 in his las seven outings. The Woodies are 8-2 overall in his 10 starts. He was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for May 27-June 2.

EXTRA-EXTRA: The Wood Ducks improved to 7-1 in extra-inning games with their victory over Myrtle Beach on Sunday. This year in extra frames the Wood Ducks have scored the inherited runner 9 out of 10 times, while holding opponents to just 4-for-10.

STINGY STAFF: The Wood Ducks pitching staff has worked to a 1.59 ERA in the month of June, allowing just 24 earned runs in 15 games. They have combined to strike out 109 while walking just 46. The Woodies have only thee times allowed more than two earned runs in a game this month.

POZO PROVIDES THE PUNCH: Woodies catcher Yohel Pozo has put the ball in play all season, striking out just 15 times in 49 games played this year, the fewest strikeouts for any Wood Duck who has played in at least 25 games. His strikeout rate is just 7.7% this season, the third lowest mark in the Carolina League. By comparison, he has 14 multi-hit games this year.

ARIAS ABOARD: DIOSBEL ARIAS has now reached base safely in 18 consecutive games, becoming the fourth Wood Duck this year to tally a streak of 15 or more. Over that stretch Arias is batting .350 with an OBP of .487, including 15 walks. His streak is the longest active in the Carolina League.

FANTASTIC FIRSTS: The Wood Ducks have jumped out in front early and often this year, outscoring opponents 46-18 in the first inning of play. The Wood Ducks have scored first in 48 of their 70 game this season, going 40-8 (.833). Down East has scored first in 18 of their last 22 games.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Joe Palumbo made his Major League debut for the Texas Rangers, June 8, going four innings, and giving up four runs on six hits, while striking out four. Peter Fairbanks was also called up by the club, June 8, and made his debut June 9, throwing two scoreless innings and striking out three in relief. They are the fifth and sixth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League debut, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, C.D. Pelham, and Brett Martin.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

TOP-30 in Kinston: The Woodies now have six Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 21. Sam Huff.

