RHP Braden Webb placed on Carolina injured list

June 21, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the placement of RHP Braden Webb on the Carolina injured list and the assignment of C Nathan Rodriguez to the Mudcats.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with three on the injured list.

In summary:

6/21: RHP Braden Webb placed on Carolina injured list.

6/21: C Nathan Rodriguez assigned to Carolina.

The most recent roster is attached. Rodriguez will wear jersey No. 9.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.