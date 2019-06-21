June 21 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

June 21, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





Following last night's lopsided 15-2 loss in Potomac, the Mudcats continue their first second half series with game two of a four game series in Woodbridge, VA versus the Northern Division's Potomac Nationals... Tonight's game is the second of four in the series and the eighth of 14 total meetings between the two teams this season. The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the current series with last night's win, but Carolina is currently 5-2 overall this season against the Nationals having swept Potomac from 4/8-4/10 in Woodbridge and after taking two of three versus the P-Nats at home from 4/26-4/28 earlier this season. Tonight's game will begin at 7:05 p.m. at Northwest Federal Field in Woodbridge, VA and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at POTOMAC NATIONALS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS)

Friday, June 21, 2019 | 7:05 PM | Game 71, Away Game 36 | Northwest Federal Field | Woodbridge, VA

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: N/A

Overall Record: CAR: 39-31; POT: 31-37

Streaks: CAR: L2; POT: W2

Last 10 Games: CAR: 5-5, POT: 5-5

Home Record: CAR: 20-15; POT: 14-20

Road Record: CAR: 19-16; POT: 17-17

Division Record: CAR: 19-16; POT: 11-14

Current Series: POT leads 1-0 (of 4)

Season Series: CAR leads 5-2 (of 14)

CAR v. OPP: 2-1 @CAR (7), 3-1 @OPP (7)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

FRI, 6/21 at POT, 7:05 PM: Carolina LHP Aaron Ashby (0-0, 0.00) at Potomac LHP Nick Raquet (5-6, 4.97)

SAT, 6/22 at POT, 6:35 PM: Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (6-5, 5.07) at LHP Tim Cate (0-0, -.--)

SUN, 6/23 at POT, 1:05 PM: Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (3-3, 3.60) at Potomac RHP Andrew Lee (2-4, 3.45)

TONIGHT: The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the current series with last night's win, but Carolina is currently 5-2 overall this season against the Nationals having swept Potomac from 4/8-4/10 in Woodbridge and after taking two of three versus the P-Nats at home from 4/26-4/28 earlier this season.

ICYMI: The Mudcats suffered their most lopsided loss of the season after falling to the Nationals 15-2 at Northwest Federal Field in Potomac on Thursday night. Payton Henry went 2-for-4 with two doubles and Rob Henry went 2-for-4 with a double in the second half opening loss for Carolina. Potomac's Jackson Reetz led the way after turning in a career night while going 3-for-5 with two home runs, a triple and five RBI for the Nationals. Potomac also had big nights from Cole Freeman who went 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBI and KJ Harrison, Anderson Franco and Osvaldo Abreu who all had two hits in the lopsided victory.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Carolina also set season highs in hits allowed in a road game (17) and matched a season worst for runs allowed in an inning after seeing Potomac score seven times in the third inning last night.

TONIGHT'S CAROLINA MUDCATS STARTING PITCHER...

Aaron Ashby: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 GS, 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 8 SO, 0.14 WHIP

Last outing... 6/13 vs. WS: 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO, 92 pitches

Named to 2019 Midwest League All-Star team with Low-A Wisconsin

Was 3-4 with 3.54 ERA w/28 BB & 80 SO in Low-A (WIS) to start 2019.

ALMOST OVER THE HILL: At 39-30 the 2019 Mudcats finished the first half in third place and 10.5 games back of first half champion Down East. Carolina's 39 first half wins were the sixth most first half wins in franchise history.

BEANBALLS: The Carolina offense has combined to total a professional baseball high (MLB & MiLB) 64 hit-by-pitches this season. The Mudcats have additionally totaled 18 HBP in June, second only to the DSL Astros (21).

WHERE THEY RANK: Mario Feliciano is currently 1st in the CL in home runs (14), 2nd in RBI (48), 2nd in slugging (.490), 5th in OPS (.806), 2nd in extra-base hits (27), 2nd in total bases (121), 10th in runs (37) and 10th in hits (65)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 6th in the CL in OBP (.397), 2nd in walks (45) and 2nd in runs (46)... Matt Hardy is currently tied for 1st in the CL in wins (7) and tied for 2nd in games (22)... Cody Beckman leads the CL in appearances (23)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in games (22), 3rd in the CL in saves (10) and tied for 2nd in wins (6)... Clayton Andrews is currently 4th in the CL in saves (9)... Noah Zavolas is currently 2nd in the CL in innings pitched (75.0) and 9th in WHIP (1.29). Zavolas is also 6th in the CL in FIP (3.37), tied for 7th in xFIP (3.45), 2nd in BB/9 (1.44) and 2nd in K/BB (4.42) per Fangraphs.

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 23 5 .258 .821

Corredor, A POT 22 3 .234 .654

Feliciano, M CAR 20 6 .280 .969

Henry, R CAR 18 3 .278 .918

Adams, J FAY 18 5 .265 .793

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League high 734 (tied for 3rd most in MiLB) strikeouts this season. The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts for the third straight season as they are on pace for 1,458 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a CL and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts last season; breaking the previous CL and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by Carolina in 2017.

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 36 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 34 games. Henry, meanwhile, has caught back-to-back games twice this season on 4/14 & 4/15 and 6/3 & 6/4; Feliciano has caught back-to-back games once 6/14 & 6/15.... The Carolina pitching staff is 23-13 and has totaled a 3.47 ERA (2.9 BB/9, 9.0 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 16-18 with a 4.56 ERA (3.3 BB/9, 8.0 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano.

TRENDING: Rob Henry is batting .372/.491/.465 with a .956 OPS over 12 games in June (16 H, 8 R, 4 2B, 7 RBI, 8 BB, 15 SO)... Mario Feliciano has totaled a .956 OPS over 17 games in June (18 H, 13 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 13 RBI), but is currently stuck in an 0-for-20 slump (5 G, 10 SO)... Payton Henry went 2-for-4 with two doubles last night and has hit safely in four of his last five (5-for-19, .263/.263/.368, .632 OPS).

SUPER MARIO: Mario Feliciano took over sole possession of the top spot on the Carolina League leader board for home runs this season after connecting on his 10th and 11th homers on 6/3 versus Frederick at Five County Stadium. Feliciano homered in four straight games between 6/3 and 6/7 while hitting five homers and bringing his league leading homer total to 14 on the season. He was also named the Carolina League's Player of the Week following that week of games (6/3-6/9, .429/.500/1.286, 1.786 OPS, 5 HR, 11 RBI).

POWER OUTAGE: The Mudcats have gone six straight games without hitting a home run. The current power outage is the longest such streak since the club went without a home run in eight straight between 4/30 and 5/9. Despite the recent homerless streak, the Mudcats are currently second in the Carolina League in team home runs with 56 (2nd behind Fayetteville's 68 HR).

DUAL THREAT: Clayton Andrews has recently begun playing as a two-way player having appeared in 18 games as a reliever and seven games as Carolina's starting center fielder this season. As a pitcher, Andrews is currently 2-2 with a 2.49 ERA, six walks, 35 strikeouts and nine saves (4th most in the CL). As a position player, Andrews has hit safely in four straight games, including a 3-for-5, 1 RBI performance in his last start in center on 6/16 vs. Winston-Salem. His first start in center this season came on 5/20 vs Lynchburg. Andrews hit .302/.382/.377 over 57 games (6 2B, 5 3B, 25 BB, 6 SO) at Long Beach St. in 2018 before going to the Brewers in the 17th round of the 2018 Draft.

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault became the winningest manager in Carolina Mudcats team history after collecting his 177th victory as skipper in Carolina on 6/15/19 vs. Winston-Salem. Ayrault is in his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

Joe Ayrault 177 169 .512 346 2017-Present (3)

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

