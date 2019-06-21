Leody Taveras Promoted to Double-A Frisco

Kinston, N.C. - Wood Ducks outfielder Leody Taveras has been promoted to Double-A Frisco, the Rangers announced yesterday.

Taveras was incredibly consistent for the Wood Ducks in the first half of play. The switch-hitter slashed .294/.368/.376 with two home runs and 25 RBI in 66 games played. He also stole a career-high 21 bases. Taveras posted an on-base streak of 19 consecutive games from May 17-June 7, while tallying 20 multi-hit games on the year.

The Tenares, D.R. native made the Carolina League All-Star team for the second consecutive season, finishing the first half ranked among league leaders in stolen bases (T-2nd, 21), runs scored (3rd, 44), triples (T-3rd, 4), and hits (4th, 75). He was originally signed by the Rangers as an international free-agent July 2, 2015.

In the mid-summer classic in Frederick, Tuesday, Taveras punctuated his Carolina League career by going 2-for-5 and driving in a run for the Southern Division. Taveras is the sixth Wood Duck to be promoted to the Roughriders this season, and the first position player to get called up to Double-A.

