Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 14 at Carolina)

June 14, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





After the Mudcats snapped the Dash's seven-game winning streak on Thursday, Winston-Salem looks for a victory in the second game of a four-game set on Friday at Five County Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

_____________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (36-25) at Carolina Mudcats (38-28)

LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-1, 6.16 ERA) vs. RHP Nelson Hernandez (6-4, 4.99 ERA)

7 p.m. - Five County Stadium (Zebulon, N.C.)

Game #62 (Road Game #31)

WINSTON FALLS IN WALK-OFF FASHION

Kade McClure logged his second consecutive quality start with the Dash, but Eddie Silva's walk-off single propelled Carolina past Winston-Salem 1-0 on Thursday at Five County Stadium. With the game scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, Payton Henry stroked a one-out single against Jose Nin, and he was pinch-run for by Wes Rogers. Rob Henry followed with an infield single to third to put runners on first and second. Then, on an 0-1 pitch, Silva grounded the game-winning single to right, lifting Carolina to its seventh walk-off victory of the season. The Mudcats also snapped the Dash's season-best, seven-game winning streak. In picking up a no-decision, McClure recorded six innings, allowing two hits while walking four and striking out four.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR

It was announced on Tuesday that six Dash players earned a nod to the Carolina League All-Star Game that will take place on Tuesday, June 18, at 7:15 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, the home of the Frederick Keys. Here are the six All-Stars:

INF Jameson Fisher: .380 OBP, .432 SLG

RHP Will Kincanon: 2.16 ERA in 18 outings

RHP Luis Ledo: 2.59 ERA, seven saves

INF Nick Madrigal: .272 AVG, 17 stolen bases

LHP John Parke: 3-2, 3.71 ERA in 11 starts

INF Zach Remillard: .304 AVG, 66 hits

PLAYING THEIR BEST BASEBALL

Despite winning 12 out of its last 14 contests, Winston has been eliminated from postseason contention in the first half. Winston has been on a great stretch since May 16 at Myrtle, when the club entered their game at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark with an 18-20 record. Since then, they are 18-5, while outscoring opponents 133-69.

HOT STRETCHES

JJ Muno: 15-for-35 with three HRs and 14 RBIs over his last 11 games

Tyler Frost: 19-for-52 over his last 11 games with three homers and 11 RBIs

DASH CITY STARS THRIVING IN B-HAM

At the start of the season, Winston-Salem had two top-50 overall prospects per MLB Pipeline in infielder Nick Madrigal and outfielder Luis Robert. Both have since moved up to Double-A Birmingham after impressive runs in the Twin City. Robert posted a staggering .453/.512/.920 batting line with eight homers and 24 RBIs in Winston-Salem in 19 games before being promoted, while Madrigal recorded a .313/.385/.448 line over his last 17 games with the Dash. Since being promoted, Robert has registered a .321/.361/.519 batting line with four homers in 39 games with the Barons. Meanwhile, Madrigal is off to a hot start with Birmingham, as he is 14-for-26 (.538) with three extra-base hits in his first seven games.

DESERVES ALL THE PRAISE

Along with leading the team in batting average (.304), Zach Remillard is second in wRC+ (130) and OPS (.799). Between April 26-June 2, Remillard posted a 31-game on-base streak. Overall in May, Remillard recorded a .375/.471/.545 batting line over 24 games. Before being drafted, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

KONNOR WITH A "K"

Left-hander Konnor Pilkington will make his fifth start for Winston-Salem on Friday night against Carolina. Pilkington was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month in April while with Low-A Kannapolis after posting a 2.01 ERA with 28 strikeouts against seven walks in 22.1 innings of work. In his second start with Winston-Salem on May 19 at Down East, Pilkington struck out a Dash season-high 12 hitters across six scoreless innings. The left-hander shined in his sophomore season at Mississippi State, when he led the team in strikeouts (111) and innings pitched (108).

DASH DOTS

Dash alumnus Tim Anderson is one of two MLB players (along with Christian Yelich) hitting over .300 with 10+ homers and 10+ stolen bases.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.