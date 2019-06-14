RHP Manuel Rodriguez placed on the 7-day Injured List
June 14, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:
RHP Manuel Rodriguez has been placed on the 7-day Injured List
LHP Manuel Rondon has been activated from the 7-day Injured List
Manuel Rondon, who has made three appearances for the Pelicans in 2019, joins the roster from the Injured List. Over those three outings, he allowed three earned runs over 4.2 innings, striking out four and walking one. The lefty pitched in 19 games with the Pelicans in 2018, going 2-5 with a 2.10 ERA. The 24-year-old was signed by the Cubs out of Venezuela in 2012.
Rondon will wear No. 13. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active with six players on the Injured List.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2019
- RHP Manuel Rodriguez placed on the 7-day Injured List - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- June 14 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information - Carolina Mudcats
- P-Nats to Celebrate Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 35th Anniversary Night - Potomac Nationals
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 14 at Carolina) - Winston-Salem Dash
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: June 14 vs. Down East - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- June 14 Game Information - Down East Wood Ducks
- P-Nats Celebrate Office Space 20th Anniversary Night on Friday, June 21st - Potomac Nationals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- RHP Manuel Rodriguez placed on the 7-day Injured List
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: June 14 vs. Down East
- Uelmen Strong, Birds Shutout for Second-Straight Night
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: June 13 vs. Down East
- Fayetteville Blanks Birds in Series Finale