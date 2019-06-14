RHP Manuel Rodriguez placed on the 7-day Injured List

June 14, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

RHP Manuel Rodriguez has been placed on the 7-day Injured List

LHP Manuel Rondon has been activated from the 7-day Injured List

Manuel Rondon, who has made three appearances for the Pelicans in 2019, joins the roster from the Injured List. Over those three outings, he allowed three earned runs over 4.2 innings, striking out four and walking one. The lefty pitched in 19 games with the Pelicans in 2018, going 2-5 with a 2.10 ERA. The 24-year-old was signed by the Cubs out of Venezuela in 2012.

Rondon will wear No. 13. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active with six players on the Injured List.

