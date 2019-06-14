P-Nats to Celebrate Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 35th Anniversary Night

June 14, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA - The Potomac Nationals have a jam-packed night planned on Saturday, June 22nd as they take on the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers) at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium. A celebration of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom's 35th anniversary will be accompanied by post-game fireworks, special themed promotions, and an appearance by Washington Capitals legend Peter Bondra for a meet-and-greet and autograph signing.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an "Indiana Strasburg" bobblehead, presented by Cowles Parkway Ford. The one-of-a-kind collectible features Washington Nationals star RHP Stephen Strasburg in full Indiana Jones garb holding a Sankara Stone from the classic film.

P-Nats players and coaches will wear special Temple of Doom theme jerseys in honor of the film, and fans will have an opportunity to bid on the game-used, autographed memorabilia during an in-game silent auction presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union. The proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Volunteer Prince William.

While Northwest Federal Field will be decorated in décor mimicking the Temple of Doom, fans can expect to see clips of the movie, hear themed music and sound effects throughout the night. Lucky fans will also have the opportunity to compete in Temple of Doom themed contests, which will include a "Monkey Brains" eating competition!

Early arriving fans will have an opportunity to meet Washington Capitals legend Peter Bondra as part of the 2019 Legends Autograph Series, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union. A two-time 50-goal scorer, Bondra scored 472 goals in 14 seasons with the Capitals. All celebrity autograph signings at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium are free to fans on a first-come, first-served basis, with lines beginning as soon as gates open. Bondra is scheduled to sign autographs for free from approximately 4:45pm to 6:15pm.

Saturday is also Scout Night at the ballpark, where you can bring your troop, pack or den to the game and participate in a pre-game parade on the warning track. All scouts will receive a special patch to commemorate their experience, and will have an opportunity to spend the night camping in the outfield.

After the game, kids can run the bases presented by Glory Days Grill, while fans of all ages can stick around for a post-game fireworks spectacular presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union and WTOP. Representatives from Mary Washington Healthcare will be on hand as part of Health and Wellness Night, and the P-Nats Booster Club will be holding an auction with one-of-a-kind memorabilia.

First pitch for Potomac's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 35th Anniversary celebration is scheduled for 6:35pm on Saturday, June 22nd. Gates to the general public will open at 5:00pm.

