June 14 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

Following last night's series opening walk-off win, the Mudcats continue a short four game home stand with game two of a four game series versus the Winston-Salem Dash at Five County Stadium. Carolina won last night's opener while taking a 1-0 lead in what is the club's final series of the first half Tonight's game is the sixth of eight first half match-ups this season and sixth of 14 total games between the two teams this season. The Dash lead the overall season series 3-2. Tonight's game will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream live in full high-definition video via MiLB.tv.

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (CHICAGO WHITE SOX) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Friday, June 14, 2019 | 7:00 PM | Game 67, Home Game 33 | Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 38-28; WS: 36-25

Streaks: CAR: W2; WS: L1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 7-3, WS: 8-2

Home Record: CAR: 19-13; WS: 18-13

Road Record: CAR: 19-15; WS: 18-12

Division Record: CAR: 18-14; WS: 13-10

Current Series: CAR leads 1-0 (of 4)

Season Series: WS leads 3-2 (of 14)

CAR v. OPP: 1-0 @CAR (7), 1-3 @OPP (7)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

FRI, 6/14 vs. WS, 7:00 PM: Winston-Salem LHP John Parke (3-2, 3.71) at Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (6-4, 4.99)

SAT, 6/15 vs. WS, 5:00 PM: Winston-Salem LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-1, 6.16) at Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (2-4, 5.88)

SUN, 6/16 vs. WS, 2:00 PM: Winston-Salem RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (2-0, 3.90) at Carolina RHP Matt Smith (2-5, 3.66)

ICYMI: Eddie Silva's third hit of the night was a walk-off winner in the ninth as the Micro Brews defeated the visiting Dash 1-0 on Thursday night at Five County Stadium. Silva went 3-for-4 in Carolina's series opening victory and starter Aaron Ashby struck out eight and allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings in his High-A debut. The Mudcats played as the Micro Brews for the fourth time in 2019 on Thursday night and ended up earning their first win when playing under the new moniker. The home win for Carolina also snapped a seven-game win streak for Winston-Salem and put Carolina up 1-0 in the four game set.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Mudcats have now totaled seven (7) walk-off wins this season thanks to last night's 1-0 walk-off victory versus the Dash... Last night's 1-0 win was Carolina's fourth shutout of the season and the club's second shutout victory this month (6/2 vs. FRE & 6/13 vs. WS)... Eddie Silva totaled a season high three hits while going 3-for-4 with a walk-off single in last night's game for the Mudcats.

HEY NOW: The Carolina League announced rosters on 6/11 for the 2019 Carolina League All-Star Classic and the Mudcats placed seven players to the Southern Division team with C Mario Feliciano, C Payton Henry, RHP Dylan File, RHP Noah Zavolas, RHP Rodrigo Benoit, RHP Matt Hardy and recently promoted OF Joantgel Segovia all receiving nominations to the upcoming All-Star event hosted by the Frederick Keys on June 18, 2019 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

TONIGHT'S CAROLINA MUDCATS STARTING PITCHER...

Nelson Hernandez: 5-4, 4.99 ERA, 13 GS, 70.1 IP, 39 BB, 55 SO

Last outing... 6/9 vs. SAL: L, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 HR, 2 BB, 3 SO, 90 pitches

Pitched through season high 6.1 IP his last time out on 6/3 vs. FRE.

Carolina is 9-4 in starts made by Hernandez this season (6.1 R/S).

JUNE BATS: Through 13 games in June, the Mudcats are currently leading the Carolina League in nearly all team batting categories, including average (.279), OBP (.381), SLG (.453), OPS (.834), hits (107), home runs (14) and runs scored (69).

WHERE THEY RANK: Mario Feliciano is currently 1st in the CL in home runs (14), 1st in RBI (48), 2nd in slugging (.524), 2nd in OPS (.860), 2nd in extra-base hits (27), 1st in total bases (121), tied for 9th in runs (37) and 10th in hits (65)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 4th in the CL in OBP (.405), 2nd in walks (43) and 2nd in runs (45)... Matt Hardy is currently 1st in the CL in wins (7) and tied for 2nd in games (21)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied with Cody Beckman for 2nd in the CL in games (21) also tied for 3rd in the CL in saves (9) with Clayton Andrews... Noah Zavolas is currently 12th in the CL in earned run average (3.60), 1st in innings pitched (75.0) and 8th in WHIP (1.29). Zavolas is additionally 7th in the CL in FIP (3.38), 8th in xFIP (3.47), 2nd in BB/9 (1.44) and 2nd in K/BB (4.42) per fangraphs.com.

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 23 5 .244 .804

Corredor, A POT 22 3 .243 .672

Feliciano, M CAR 20 6 .299 1.029

Henry, R CAR 18 3 .278 .908

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 34 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 32 games. Henry, meanwhile, has caught back-to-back games twice this season on 4/14 & 4/15 and 6/3 & 6/4.... The Carolina pitching staff is 22-12 and has totaled a 3.34 ERA (2.9 BB/9, 8.9 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 16-16 with a 4.50 ERA (3.2 BB/9, 7.9 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano.

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League high 696 (3rd in MiLB) strikeouts this season. The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts for the third straight season as they are on pace for 1,466 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a CL and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts last season; breaking the previous CL and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by Carolina in 2017.

SUPER MARIO: Mario Feliciano was named the CL Player of the Week for the week of 6/3 through 6/9 after slashing .429/.500/1.286 with a league best 1.786 OPS (9-for-21, 8 R, 2B, 3B, 5 HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB, 3 SO) during his award winning week of play. He also led the CL in home runs, RBI, slugging, OPS and total bases while taking the weekly award honor. Feliciano took over sole possession of the top spot on the Carolina League leader board for home runs this season after connecting on his 10th and 11th homers on 6/3 versus Frederick at Five County Stadium. Feliciano homered in four straight games between 6/3 and 6/7 while hitting five homers and bringing his league leading homer total to 14 on the season. Feliciano is batting .375/.420/.766 with a 1.186 OPS over his last 17 games (24-for-64, 16 R, 5 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 16 RBI, 4 BB, 18 SO).

INVEST IN SILVA: Eddie Silva has raised his average from .203 on 5/22 to .237 entering tonight's game while slashing .310/.402/.521 with a .924 OPS over his last 21 games (22 H, 10 R, 6 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 5 BB, 11 SO). The Brewers signed Silva as a non-drafted free agent last year on 6/27/18; Silva attended Florida International University.

OH HENRY!: Rob Henry snapped a six game hit streak on 6/11, but is batting .389/.511/.472 with a .983 OPS over his last 11 games (14-for-36, 7 R, 3 2B, 7 RBI, 4 SB)... Payton Henry also snapped a seven game hit streak on 6/11, but is batting .353/.452/.588 with a 1.041 OPS over his last 11 games (12-for-34, 9 R, 5 2B, 1 HR, 10 RBI).

SPELLS RELIEF: Matt Hardy allowed two inherited runners to score on 6/12 in Frederick (first inherited run allowed since 4/11 2 IR - 2 IRS), but is 2-0 with a 0.54 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 over his last seven appearances (16.2 IP, 1 ER, 4 BB, 21 SO)... J.T. Hintzen owns a 1.04 ERA and 11.9 K/9 over his last 12 appearances (17.1 IP, 2 ER, 8 BB, 23 SO)... Michael Petersen has allowed just one earned run over his last eight appearances and owns a 0.66 ERA, .170 average against and 9.2 K/9 since 5/12 (13.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 14 SO).

PEAKING: At 38-28, the Mudcats are currently 10 games above .500 and 9.5 games back of first place Down East in the CL Southern Division standings. Carolina has been as high as 11 games above .500 once (5/21) and 10 games above five times (5/18, 5/20, 5/22, 5/24, 6/13) in 2019. Before this season, the last time a Mudcats team sat at least 10 games above .500 overall was on 7/27/08 when the then-Southern League Mudcats were 58-48 in the overall standings. That 2008 team was also at 27-17 in the second half on 8/4/08 and finished the year at 80-60 overall.

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is in his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently tied for most wins by a manager in club history and is second all-time in games managed...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 176 166 .515 342 2017-Present (3)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

