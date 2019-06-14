Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: June 14 vs. Down East

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans continue their final series of the first half against the Down East Wood Ducks (a Texas Rangers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Javier Assad (2-5, 3.54 ERA) starts for the Birds against LHP Jake Latz (5-1, 1.93 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

UELMEN STRONG, BATS SILENCED IN EIGHTH-STRAIGHT LOSS

Despite six strong innings from Erich Uelmen, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell 1-0 for the second-consecutive night, this time to the Down East Wood Ducks from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Woodies plated the game's lone run in the fourth on an infield RBI single from JP Martinez off of Uelmen. The righty went six innings, allowing just one run on four hits. The Pelicans managed just three hits, two from Aramis Ademan and another from Carlos Sepulveda.

MAMA, THERE GO THOSE MEN...TO THE ALL-STAR GAME

The Pelicans have three players representing Myrtle Beach in the 2019 All-Star Classic in Frederick, Md. Pitchers Javier Assad, Jesus Camargo and Paul Richan will all head north for the game on Tuesday, June 18. Assad, who won back-to-back Carolina League Pitcher of the Week awards in May, owned a 23.0 consecutive scoreless innings streak during the month. Camargo has been a staple in the bullpen for the Birds. From April 16 to May 30, a span of 11 outings, Camargo threw 24.0 innings, allowing just four earned runs (1.50 ERA), helped out by holding hitters to a .169 BAA. Richan dominated over two starts from May 8 through May 14, allowing just two runs in 12.2 innings while striking out 15 and not walking a batter. Since May 8, over six starts, Richan has a 26.2 percent strikeout rate and just a 2.1 percent walk rate. Assad was selected to the Midwest League All-Star team in 2018, Camargo was a Northwest League All-Star in 2017 while this is Richan's first selection in his career.

TRYING TO BREAK THE SKID

The Pelicans have now lost eight- straight games and 12 of their last 14 games. This is the second time this season the Birds have had an eight-game losing streak. In recorded franchise history (back to 2005), this is the fourth eight-game skid for the Pelicans. The longest losing streak since 2005 came in 2009 when Myrtle Beach dropped 10 straight from August 25 through September 4.

STRUGGLES OFFENSIVELY

The Pelicans have been held off the scoreboard for their last 19 offensive innings and they have only scored one run in their last 27 innings. Over that stretch, the Pelicans are just hitting .101 (9-for-89) without an extra base hit. On the positive side, the Pelicans have a 2.52 ERA over those three games and have only allowed two runs over their 26 innings.

WHAT A TURNAROUND

Aramis Ademan has completely turned around his offensive game in 2019. After finishing last in the Carolina League in 2018 with a .207 batting average, the now 20-year-old shortstop is hitting .281/.385/.398 over 53 games so far this season. Over his last 15 games, he is hitting .365 (19-for-52)/.411/.385. During those 15 contests, he has recorded seven multi-hit games. After hitting three home runs in 114 games in 2018, Ademan has already homered three times this season (within one of his career-best four in 2017).

MAN THAT 'PEN

Pelicans reliever Ryan Lawlor has been a force out of the bullpen in his first five outings of the season. After his scoreless inning on Wednesday, Lawlor owns a 0.87 ERA (1 ER over 10.1 IP) with 18 strikeouts and just three walks over his 10.1 frames. Over his last five outings, he has struck out 15 in just 8.2 innings. Before being promoted to Myrtle Beach, Lawlor went 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA over nine appearances with Low-A South Bend.

SPEED KILLS

Outfielder Zach Davis has made a name for himself on the bases in his career. After another swipe on Thursday, Davis leads the league with 22 stolen bases. Because he has just played in 42 games, he is averaging 0.52 stolen bases per game. He has stolen two bases in the same game three times in 2019. The former Texas Tech Red Raider led all of the Cubs farm system with 38 stolen bases in 2018 and has stolen 83 bases in 224 games.

THOSE DARN WOODIES

The Pelicans have had a tough time against the Wood Ducks this season. In their 11 head-to-head games this year, the Birds are just 2-9. In those 11 contests, the Pelicans are just hitting .193/.316/.251 with two home runs. On the pitching side of things, the Birds have a 5.12 ERA and have allowed six homers. The Pelicans have also surrendered 16 stolen bases to the Woodies this season, who lead the league and are second in High-A with 89 swipes on the season. The Wood Ducks have the most wins in baseball (48).

GOOD, I NEEDED THE REST

With the three-straight games that were cancelled in Winston-Salem, the Pelicans' bullpen is very well rested. Ryan Kellogg is on nine days of rest while Tyler Peyton has not pitched in seven days. The bullpen on the season has a 4.07 ERA as opposed to the starters' 4.97 ERA.

PELICAN POINTS

The Birds finish out the first half with this four-game series against Down East...To start the second half, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers come to town for four contests.

