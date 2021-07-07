Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 7)

The Dash take on Hickory for the second game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (24-31) vs. Hickory Crawdads (22-33)

LHP Bailey Horn (0-1, 189.00 ERA) vs. RHP Seth Nordlin (3-0, 3.27 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #56

DASH STUMBLE IN 9TH, HANDED SECOND STRAIGHT LOSS

The Dash were shutout for the second time this year Tuesday, losing 8-0 to the Hickory Crawdads in the series opener.

The Dash were within striking distance entering the ninth, trailing just 3-0 after Blaine Crim drove in three runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Things went south in the ninth after the Crawdads tallied five runs in the frame, blowing the game open and giving Hickory the win in blowout fashion.

The Dash logged seven hits and walked twice, failing to score a run for the second time this year, matching their season-low in runs set on May 18 against Jersey Shore.

Looking at Wednesday's contest, Bailey Horn earns the starting nod for the second game of the series. The southpaw went just 0.1 innings against Greenville on July 1, allowing seven earned runs.

SETH NORDLIN MAKES HIS '21 STARTING DEBUT

A 13th-round selection from GateWay (AZ) Community College, Nordlin makes his 2021 starting debut against the Dash Wednesday. The righty from Mesa, AZ appeared nine times from the bullpen this year, earning two saves on the season.

Nordlin broke into the minors as a reliever in 2017, pitching in 12 games with the AZL Rangers to a 2.49 ERA. The righty tried his hand at starting during the 2018 season with short-season Spokane, starting 12 games while pitching to a 3.82 ERA and 4-1 record.

After not pitching in 2019, Nordlin debuted with Hickory in 2021, throwing 33 innings with the Crawdads prior to his start Wednesday. All 33 innings came from the bullpen, with every appearance lasting three innings or longer, including a five inning, four strikeout performance against the Dash on May 29. The righty has at least two strikeouts in each appearance and has walked just 14 to 37 strikeouts.

Whether as a starter or reliever, Nordlin will look to work his fastball (86-91) and above-average curveball to earn outs and pilot his team to a win.

SOME SOLID DASH SLUGGING

Despite losing eight of 12 games in their most recent road trip, the Dash were given some strong offensive performances during their time away from Truist Stadium.

Lenyn Sosa set the record for longest hitting streak by a Dash player this year, logging a base knock in 17 straight games before finishing 0-4 in the series finale in Greenville. Sosa began a new hitting streak in the series opener against Hickory, going 1-4.

Yoelqui Cespedes posted some of his best offensive totals in his young professional career, slugging two homeruns with six RBIs and three doubles in the Dash's most recent series against the Drive.

After Sosa's hitting streak ended, Yolbert Sanchez earned the title of longest active hitting streak for Winston-Salem. The infielder has registered a base hit in 15 consecutive contests, having fashioned a hit in every game he's played in since June 17.

HOW THE 'DADS STACK UP

Coming into their third series against the Dash, Hickory Crawdads wield an offense that ranks towards the bottom of the High-A East while possessing a pitching staff that is above average.

The Crawdads rank 11th in batting average (.219), while hitting the third-fewest homers (42) by any team in the High-A East. From a pitching standpoint, Hickory stands at second in strikeouts (586), fourth in innings pitched (469.0), but 10th in starter ERA (5.12).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash send one of the best statistical pitchers in the High-A East to the mound Thursday, handing the rawhide to Taylor Varnell for his ninth start of the year. The lefty carries a 4-2 record and 1.96 ERA, striking out 52 in 46 innings. Varnell ranks second in the High-A East in ERA and 15th in strikeouts.

Hickory counters with a lefty of their own in Cody Bradford. Bradford owns a 3-3 record and 3.89 ERA in 41.2 innings. The southpaw pitched against the Dash on May 27, striking out five over six shutout innings.

