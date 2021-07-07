Cyclones Fall in Extras, Lose 3-2 on Wednesday

July 7, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Hudson Valley edged the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets 3-2 in 10 innings, winning another close game at Dutchess Stadium Wednesday night to take a two games to none lead in the six-game set.

Win: Loseke (3-1) | Loss: Hejka (1-1)Cyclones HR: Mauricio (9)Attn: 2,688

Box Score I Play-by-Play

BIG MOMENTS

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th, Hudson Valley's sacrifice fly to center field scored Isaiah Pasteur from third to win the game 3-2.

After Hudson Valley took a 2-1 lead on Josh Smith's solo home run in the third, Brooklyn's Antoine Duplantis tied the game in the top of the fifth with a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Zach Ashford from third.

Ronny Mauricio went oppo taco in the top of the first inning, cranking his ninth home run of the season over the left field wall while batting from the left side of the plate, to give Brooklyn a 1-0 lead.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Jose Butto: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Ronny Mauricio: 1-4, home run, RBI, run

Zach Ashford: 1-4, run, stolen base

Andrew Edwards: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K

NEWS AND NOTES

Hudson Valley has beaten the Cyclones in six straight games and 10 of 14 games in 2021. However, nine of the 14 games have been decided by two runs or fewer.

Ronny Mauricio has hit all nine of his home runs on the road this season.

Luke Ritter left the game mid at-bat in the sixth inning due to an injury to his left hand.

Brooklyn is 2-8 in their last 10 games.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Hudson Valley Renegades, Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Dutchess Stadium, Wappingers Falls, NY

Probables: LHP Cam Opp (1-4, 6.39 ERA) at RHP Jhony Brito (2-3, 3.11 ERA)

Watch: MiLB.TV

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.