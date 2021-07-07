Dash Pinched by Crawdads 13-5

July 7, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash fell 13-5 against the Hickory Crawdads in the second of a six-game series at Truist Stadium.

Bailey Horn tried for redemption after a tough first start for the Dash. While his performance improved, he still cost the Dash three runs on a homer by Trey Hair to put the Crawdads ahead 3-0 in the first. The home run by Hair measured the longest at Truist Stadium in 2021 at 432 feet to center field.

The Dash sparked an offensive barrage in the bottom of the second, giving Hickory starter Seth Nordlin a run for his money, Travis Moniot doubled to the gap in right center to plate a pair, setting the scene for Johan Cruz to belt a two-run homer to left and put the Dash ahead 4-3.

After a successful 3.1 innings from reliever Cooper Bradford, Wilber Perez entered in the fifth and was rocked by a Hickory four-spot, including a two-run blast by Blaine Crim, marking his ninth home run on the year.

The tenth of the year for Crim came in the eighth as he led off with a solo homer, giving way to another offensive output from Hickory. The Crawdads put up three in the eighth, including the sixth longball on the year for Miguel Aparicio that extended the lead 11-4.

Ryan Newman had stretched his bullpen thin and called on Lazaro Leal who gave up a couple solo shots in the ninth inning. The two-run extension was answered by the Dash as Alex Destino touched home on a single by Johan Cruz.

The scoring ended there for the Dash who fell 13-5. Tai Tiedemann (3-0) took the win for the Crawdads while Wilber Perez (2-1) suffered the loss.

The Crawdads take a 2-0 series lead heading into Thursday night for game three. Taylor Varnell gets the start for Winston-Salem. J.J. Johnson calls on Cody Bradford for Hickory. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage begins at 6:45 and can be accessed at https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/team/broadcast-corner.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.