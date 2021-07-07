'Gades "Walk" Away with a Win, BKLYN Falls 9-7

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - With the score tied at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh Bryce Montes de Oca issued a pair of bases loaded walks to give the Renegades a lead they would never relinquish as Hudson Valley defeated Brooklyn 9-7 on Tuesday night. All four Cyclones pitchers surrendered at least one run on the night and the Renegades scored in seven of their eight turns at-bat.

Win: Ruegger (4-4) | Loss: Montes de Oca (1-2) | Save: Craft (2)

Cyclones HR: Alvarez (7), Ritter (11), Baty (7)Attn: 1,687

BIG MOMENTS

Hudson Valley scored in seven of eight innings at the plate, taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning on Pablo Olivares' solo home run and retaking the lead 8-6 on back-to-back bases loaded walks against Bryce Montes de Oca.

Luke Ritter catapulted a go-ahead two-run home run, his team leading 11th long ball of the season, to give the Cyclones a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Brett Baty had led off the inning with a solo home run*. *

Hudson Valley's Josh Maciejewski, Matt Minnick, Charlie Ruegger, and Derek Craft combined to strike out 13 Cyclones hitters in the victory.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Luke Ritter: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

Antoine Duplantis: 3-for-5

Francisco Alvarez: 1-for-2, 3 R, HR, RBI, 2 BB

NEWS AND NOTES

After missing four games in Aberdeen Ronny Mauricio returned to action on Tuesday night going 0-for-5 with a strikeout while playing the full game at shortstop.

RHP Jaison Vilera served up three home runs in his 4.0 innings on the mound this evening. He has now given up 17 home runs this season, most in all of MiLB

Brett Baty hit his seventh home run of the season, five of which have gone to the opposite field.

Luke Ritter has 21 RBI in his last 10 games away from Brooklyn.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Hudson Valley Renegades, Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. Dutchess Stadium, Wappingers Falls, NY

Probables: RHP Jose Butto (1-4, 4.53 ERA) at RHP Reid Anderson (0-1, 4.35 ERA)

Watch: MiLB.TV

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

