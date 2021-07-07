Eleventh Inning Score Hands Hot Rods Close Victory

Consistent rain, a 30-minute weather delay, and a scary collision could not keep the Bowling Green Hot Rods (35-19) from bouncing back to knock off the Rome Braves (30-24) in extra innings on Wednesday night. Bowling Green pushed across one run in the top of the eleventh inning and held on for a 2-1 triumph.

Wednesday's start-time was delayed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. as rain entered the area as both teams were warming up. The skies cleared up a bit until the middle innings when a light, consistent rain hung over State Mutual Stadium for the remainder of the contest.

The first play of the game had Braves fans holding their breath. A fly ball was lifted to right-center field, resulting in a collision between outfielders Shean Michel and Michael Harris II. Thankfully both players were unharmed and remained in the game after Harris held on for a spectacular catch.

Bowling Green took the game's first lead in the top of the second inning. Rome wasted no time trying to find a response, tying it up in the bottom of the second. Logan Brown capped off a 14-pitch at-bat with a two-out RBI single. His line drive to center field brought in Kevin Josephina from third base. The 1-1 tie stayed put until the eleventh inning. Bowling Green quickly added a run on a sacrifice fly and withstood a bases-loaded situation the following half-inning to sure up the one-run win.

The R-Braves outhit the Hot Rods 10-7, but Rome stranded 14 baserunners and was 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position. With that loss, the Braves fall to five games behind division-leading Bowling Green in the High-A East South.

Kevin Josephina (3-for-5, 2B, R), Riley Delgado (2-for-5), and Beau Philip (2-for-5) were the only R-Braves to record more than one hit. Logan Brown (1-for-5, RBI) drove in Rome's only run while Josephina was the only Brave to touch home plate.

Darius Vines had a solid start in his home debut. The right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk. He recorded five strikeouts as well. Davis Schwab pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out four and surrendering one hit and two walks. Tyler Ferguson (1-2) received the loss, pitching three innings and allowing one run (unearned) on one walk and one hit. He tallied two strikeouts in the defeat.

Rome and Bowling Green will play two games at State Mutual Stadium tomorrow. Game 1 of the doubleheader begin at 5 p.m. in Floyd County. Game 2, which is a makeup game for the postponement on June 19, will start approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first matchup. Thursday's daily promotion is Thirsty Thursday. Fans can purchase 12oz domestic draft beer and fountain drinks for $2 each during either game of the doubleheader. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit RomeBraves.com/Promotions or call the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144.

