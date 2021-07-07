Torres Calls Game as the Renegades Take It in Extras

Dutchess Stadium was alive tonight as a Wednesday night crowd witnessed the Renegades win in the 10th inning by a score of 3-2 over the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Saul Torrez lifted a sacrifice fly to shallow right-center and Isaiah Pasteur came home ahead of the throw for the game-winner.

In almost a polar opposite game to Tuesday's slugfest, this game was a pitcher's duel with limited hits allowed. Reid Anderson started for the Renegades and allowed two earned runs over six strong innings with six strikeouts.

Barrett Loseke would come in from the pen to close out the last four innings, only allowing one hit with six strikeouts to earn the win (3-1). He was named player of the game.

At the plate, the Renegades didn't have the same fortunes as they did the night before but were still able to put up good numbers like Josh Smith's solo home run in the third inning and Elijah Dunham's three-hit night.

The Cyclones took a 1-0 lead in the first on a home run by Ronny Mauricio -- his ninth of the year. The Gades tied it up on a double by Dunham in the second. Smith's homer gave the Renegades the lead before Brooklyn tied it in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Antoine Duplantis.

The teams swapped zeroes until Torres' sac fly won it in the tenth for the Renegades (36-19).

On the mound, Josh Hejka took the loss (1-1), allowing an unearned run in the tenth inning due to the automatic runner on second to finalize the game.

The Renegades will play the third game of their series vs Brooklyn at 7:05 tomorrow.

