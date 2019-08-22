Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 22 at Lynchburg)

With big league left-hander Manny BaÃ±uelos making his second rehab appearance with the Dash, Winston-Salem wraps up its three-game set at Lynchburg on Thursday. Winston-Salem currently sits 3.5 games back of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers with 12 games left for the second-half Southern Division wild card spot.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (28-29, 66-55) at Lynchburg Hillcats (26-30, 58-65)

LHP Manny BaÃ±uelos (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Morris (2-0, 3.82 ERA)

6:30 p.m. - City Stadium (Lynchburg, Va.)

Game #122 (Away Game #61)

DASH FALL IN WALK-OFF FASHION

Despite three RBIs from Steele Walker on Wednesday, Winston-Salem dropped the middle match 4-3 on a walk-off single from Jason Rodriguez at City Stadium. With the game tied at three in the bottom of the ninth, Rodriguez lined a run-scoring single against Jacob Lindgren to right to bring home Will Benson to propel the Hillcats to the victory. In the loss, Walker extended his hit streak to 10 games with a 2-for-5 effort.

THE FIRST-ROUNDER IS HERE

Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. In 19 games played with the Dash, the first-rounder has recorded at least one RBI in 11 games. Prior to joining the White Sox system, Vaughn had an incredible career at Cal, winning the 2018 Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the United States.

WALKER, REMILLARD NAMED ALL-STARS

Walker and former Dash utility infielder Zach Remillard earned CL Year-End All-Star honors, the league office announced on Thursday. Walker has won CL Player of the Week on two separate occasions this season (June 10-16 and July 29- August 4), and hit for the third cycle in Dash history on June 14 at Carolina. Before his promotion to Double-A Birmingham on July 31, Remillard was one of the most consistent players in the league. The former Coastal Carolina star led Winston-Salem with a .289 batting average, and posted a 31-game on-base streak from April 26- June 2.

WALKING ALL OVER CL PITCHING

Walker has been a steady presence at the top of the lineup. Over his last 19 games played, Walker is 30-for-78 with two homers, eight doubles, a triple and 14 runs. The former second-round pick ranks fourth in the CL with a 132 WRC+. Walker is rated the sixth-best prospect in the Chicago White Sox system per MLB Pipeline.

BANUELOS TO MAKE 2ND REHAB START

Left- hander Manny BaÃ±uelos will make a second rehab start for Winston-Salem on Thursday during its road tilt at Lynchburg. Against Potomac on August 17, BaÃ±uelos allowed two runs across 4.2 innings while striking out seven. In 13 outings with the White Sox this year, BaÃ±uelos has posted a 6.90 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched. This past offseason, the 28-year-old was traded from the Dodgers to the White Sox in exchange for minor league infielder Justin Yurchak. BaÃ±uelos is a part of the White Sox 40-man roster. The left-hander was originally signed by the Yankees in 2008 before getting traded to the Braves in 2015. He ended up making his MLB debut with Atlanta.

GUNNING FOR THE PLAYOFFS

After winning six out of its last eight games, Winston-Salem sits 3.5 games back of Fayetteville with 12 games remaining in the second-half Southern Division wild card race. This comes after finishing second in the first half with a 38-26 record. In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of four games, the Dash have only played contests in the second half where the margin of victory or defeat was four runs or less. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 53 games:

One-run games: 6-13

Two-run games: 9-6

Three-run games: 8-4

Four-run games: 3-4

DASH DOTS

White Sox ace Lucas Giolito pitched a three-hit shutout against the Minnesota Twins yesterday afternoon...Giolito is now tied for the MLB lead in shutouts at two with Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians, who was roommates with the Dash's JJ Muno in the offseason...Bieber pitched for the Hillcats in 2017.

