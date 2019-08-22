Julks Promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi

As the 2019 baseball season begins to wind down, Woodpeckers outfielder Corey Julks will get to finish his season at the next level, as the Astros farmhand has been promoted to the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks. Julks is the sixteenth member of the Woodpeckers to receive a full-time promotion to Corpus Christi.

Julks, a member of the Opening Day Roster, accumulated a .266 batting average with Fayetteville along with four homers and 37 runs driven in. Julks' contributions continued with 25 doubles, tied for the fourth-most in the Carolina League. Julks was the biggest contributor for Fayetteville at the Carolina League All-Star Classic in June, as the right-hander smashed a two-run home run to left field when the South Division was down to their final strike. Julks' blast, the only homer of the game for the South Division, made it a one-run game, but the South still ended up falling 8-7.

With Julks' promotion, only nine members of the Opening Day Roster remain with Fayetteville as the 2019 campaign wraps up, with Fayetteville scheduled to play seven more home games at Segra Stadium ahead of a potential playoff berth.

