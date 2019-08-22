Potomac 1B Aldrem Corredor and 2B Cole Freeman Named Carolina League Post-Season All-Stars

August 22, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA - In conjunction with the Carolina League, the Potomac Nationals are excited to announce that two members of the 2019 P-Nats squad have earned Post-Season accolades. 1B Aldrem Corredor and 2B Cole Freeman were each named to the Post-Season Carolina League All-Star team at their respective starting positions.

The 23-year-old Corredor has spent all of 2019 with Potomac after the first baseman appeared in 59 games for the P-Nats in 2018. As of this announcement, Corredor is leads the Carolina League in RBIs (79), hits (130), and doubles (33). Corredor has either already set or is likely to set new individual season highs in runs, hits, doubles, home runs, and RBIs. The Venezuelan native holds the current 2019 P-Nats individual high in consecutive games with a hit (19), a streak that is currently active. Over that stretch, the first baseman has hit .353 with six doubles and has posted an on-base percentage of .423.

In his first year with Potomac, Freeman has been one of the mainstays defensively up the middle, be it at second base or in centerfield. The 24-year-old product out of LSU is in line to become the second Potomac player in as many years to take home the Carolina League's batting champion. As of the Post-Season All-Star announcement, Freeman has hit .297 in 113 games with Potomac, nearly 10 points ahead of anyone else in the league likely to qualify for the final leaders. Freeman currently ranks T-1st in the Carolina League in runs scored (71), third in stolen bases (29), second in on-base percentage (.383), and second in hits (124).

In addition to the two P-Nats who earned Post-season recognition, Carolina Mudcats' C Mario Feliciano won the Carolina League Most Valuable Player award. Feliciano currently leads the Carolina League in home runs (19) and slugging percentage (.474) and is second in RBIs (78). Carolina's RHP Noah Zavolas earned the league's Pitcher of the Year award. In 22 Carolina League starts thus far in 2019, Zavolas has gone 6-5 with a 2.98 ERA. The right-handed starter has struck out 102 batters and walked just 23 in 133.0 innings. Down East Wood Ducks manager Corey Ragsdale was named the Carolina League Manager of the Year. The Wood Ducks won the First Half Southern Division Championship and have the best overall record in the 10-team Carolina League.

For more information on 2019 Potomac Nationals single game tickets, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

P-Nats' 2019 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the P-Nats' 2019 season and beyond are available, as well as all-inclusive corporate picnic outings to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. 2019 Potomac Nationals season tickets are now on sale, while mini plans will be available soon. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2019 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com, follow the P-Nats on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), Twitter (@PNats42), and Instagram (@pnats42), or call the Potomac Nationals' Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311.

Fredericksburg Baseball is set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Celebrate baseball in The 'Burg and stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.fredericksburgbaseball.com, and follow Fredericksburg Baseball on Facebook (@FredericksburgBaseball), on Twitter (@FXBGBaseball20), and on Instagram (@fredericksburgbaseball).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.