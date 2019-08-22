Hernandez Makes MLB Debut for Rangers

August 22, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Kinston, N.C. - Former Wood Ducks starting pitcher Jonathan Hernandez made his Major League debut for the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, becoming the tenth player in team history to make it to The Show.

Hernandez entered the ballgame in the seventh inning, taking over for Locke St. John, with one on and two out, He was able to strand a runner to get out of the inning. Hernandez went on to work 2.1 scoreless innings in relief, giving up two walks and a hit. He also struck out Justin Upton in the eighth inning for his first Major League strikeout. The Rangers came back from trailing, 7-4, to win the ballgame, 8-7, on a Hunter Pence walk-off single, to give Hernandez the victory in his debut.

The Memphis, Tenn. native pitched for the Wood Ducks in 2017 and 2018, combining to go 7-8 with a 2.86 ERA in 24 games (23 starts). He struck out 141 batters in 122.2 innings of work. Hernandez was selected to represent the Rangers in the Futures Game in 2017, in addition to being recognized as a mid-season All-Star in 2018, and a Baseball America Class High-A All-Star.

The 23-year-old was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent January 30, 2013. He pitched his first two seasons in the Dominican Summer League, where he grew up, before returning stateside in 2015 with the AZL Rangers. Hernandez is the seventh Wood Duck alum to make his debut this season.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.