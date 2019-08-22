Jarrett Named CL Year-End All-Star

August 22, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that former outfielder, Zach Jarrett, has been named a Carolina League Year-End All-Star. This announcement was made on Thursday morning by the Carolina League office. It marks the second straight season where Jarrett has earned both a midseason and postseason all-star selection.

Jarrett, 24, batted .290/.349/.432 with a .781 OPS in 92 games with Frederick to go with 11 home runs, 37 RBIs, one triple, 13 doubles, 53 runs scored and seven stolen bases. A midseason Carolina League All-Star as well, Jarrett started the game in centerfield for the CL North team. This game took place in Frederick at Nymeo Field.

Promoted back to the Double-A Bowie Baysox on August 15, the former UNC-Charlotte product was fourth in the CL in hitting at the time of his departure, while he is still currently sixth in slugging and ninth in OPS. Defensively, he finished with 11 outfield assists.

In 27 July games, Jarrett was one of the Keys top offensive threats, slashing .303/.349/.495 with an .844 OPS. He finished with five home runs, one triple, two doubles and 16 runs scored.

Since returning to the Baysox, Jarrett is 6-for-18 in four games and has two doubles, five RBIs and a run scored. Originally called up to the Eastern League on April 27, he played 20 games in Bowie in the first half before returning to Frederick on May 23.

A 28th round pick by the Orioles in 2017 out of UNC-Charlotte, Jarrett is the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett. Additionally, Jarrett's maternal grandfather, Jasper Spears, played in the minors with the Brooklyn Dodgers, reaching as high as Triple-A.

Carolina's Mario Feliciano was named the Carolina League's Most Valuable Player and the Mudcats' Noah Zavolas claimed Carolina League Pitcher of the Year honors. Corey Ragsdale of the Down East Wood Ducks received Manager of the Year.

On Thursday, the Keys conclude their six-game homestand against the Potomac Nationals. Right-hander Brenan Hanifee (8-9, 4.35) starts for the Keys and will be opposed by P-Nats right-hander Malvin Pena (5-9, 6.42). First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app. It is Fort Detrick Night presented by En-Net Services and for ticket information fans can visit frederickkeys.com.

