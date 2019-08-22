Remillard, Walker Earn CL Year-End All-Star Honors

August 22, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Aug. 22, 2019) - Former Dash infielder Zach Remillard and current Dash outfielder Steele Walker earned Carolina League Year-End All-Star selections, the league office announced on Thursday.

Along with Potomac, Winston-Salem was one of only two clubs with two hitters on the Year-End list. For Remillard and Walker, the honor marks the first time that each player has been named to a Year-End All-Star list in Minor League Baseball.

A Midseason CL All-Star and the league's Player of the Week from May 6-12, Remillard was one of the most consistent hitters on the circuit before his promotion to Double-A Birmingham on July 31. Selected as a utility infielder on the Year-End ballot, the former Coastal Carolina star still leads all qualified Winston-Salem hitters with a .289 batting average, a mark that currently ranks fourth in the league.

During the week of May 6-12, Remillard posted a .556 batting average (10-for-18) and drove in five runs. The utility infielder also strung together a 31-game on-base streak from April 26-June 2. In the month of May, Remillard recorded an incredible .375/.471/.545 batting line with seven doubles, a triple and two homers in 24 games played.

Since his promotion from Low-A Kannapolis on April 30, Walker has been one of the most dynamic players in the Carolina League. Walker currently ranks third in the CL in OPS (.810) and fourth in slugging (.448). He's also sixth in the league in batting average (.286), tied for seventh in doubles (24) and tied for ninth in overall extra-base hits (35).

Over his last 19 games, the former second-round pick out of Oklahoma is registering a .385/.456/.590 batting line with eight doubles, a triple and two home runs.

Rated the sixth-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, Walker has won CL Player of the Week on two separate occasions, from June 10-16 and July 29-August 4.

On June 14 at Carolina, Walker became the third player in Dash history (2009-present) to hit for the cycle when he accomplished the feat at Carolina. The historic achievement was part of a dominant June for Walker, during which he hit .330 with a .523 slugging percentage on his way to winning White Sox co-Minor League Player of the Month.

Thanks in part to Walker's efforts, the Dash currently sit just 3.5 games out of a playoff spot with 12 games to play. Winston-Salem will host its final home series of the season from August 26-29 against the Salem Red Sox.

