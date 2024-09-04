Wings Rally Late But Come Up Short Against Mystics, 90-86

September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, Texas - The Dallas Wings outscored the Washington Mystics 47-39 in the second half but it wasn't enough to overcome a slow start as the Mystics pulled off the 90-86 road victory Tuesday night at College Park Center. Teaira McCowan notched her 11th double-double of the season to lead the Wings, totaling 20 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

McCowan was one of five Wings (9-24) in double figures along with Arike Ogunbowale, who had a game-high 21 points, Natasha Howard (14), Satou Sabally (12) and Kalani Brown (10). Sabally added eight rebounds and matched Sevgi Uzun for the game high with five assists, while Howard chipped in seven boards and two assists.

Washington (10-23) jumped out to a double-digit lead in the opening quarter after making five threes and forcing seven Dallas turnovers. The Mystics remained dangerous from deep in the second, sinking four more to lead 51-39 at the break. McCowan had 16 points and eight boards over the first 20 minutes, but the Wings were held to a 2-9 mark from three compared to Washington's 9-16 clip.

Dallas began its charge in the third with Kalani Brown providing a major spark off the bench. Brown shot 3-4 from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line to tally 10 points - a career high for points in a quarter. The Wings narrowed a 14-point deficit down to four, 67-63, with just under 10 seconds left in the quarter. Ogunbowale added eight points in the frame as Dallas outscored Washington 26-20 to enter the fourth down 71-65. With Ogunbowale's 4-4 performance from the free-throw line in the third, she became the Wings franchise leader for career free-throws made with 758 and counting.

The Wings got back within four, 71-67, in the opening moments of the fourth before the Mystics responded with a 12-0 run to lead 83-67 with seven minutes left. After trading baskets the next four minutes, Washington led 90-75 with 3:13 left. Dallas had one more spurt in them, going on an 11-0 run to get within four, 90-86, with 46 seconds left, but couldn't complete the comeback. Ogunbowale had seven of the 11 points during the final run and 10 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Dallas matched its season high with 44 rebounds, winning the battle of the boards for the 19th time. The Wings held the edge in points in the paint (48-24) and second-chance points (13-11), while the Mystics led in fast break points (12-8). Dallas shot .431 from the field, .222 from three and .769 from the free-throw line, compared to Washington at .403, .400 and .941, respectively. After allowing the Mystics to shoot 9-16 from three in the first half, Dallas limited Washington to a 3-14 clip over the final 20 minutes.

Emily Engstler led the Mystics with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The win gives Washington the three-game season sweep of the Wings as the Mystics move ahead by one game in the standings to 10th, while Dallas falls to 11th.

Tuesday's game marked the final of a five-game homestand for the Wings, who now hit the road to face Atlanta on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. The Dream and Sky are currently tied for eighth at 11-22 as teams continue to battle for the final slot in the WNBA Playoffs. Tipoff against Atlanta is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing on ION, while Dallas-Chicago is set for a 5 p.m. start on Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

