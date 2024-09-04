Lynx Forward Napheesa Collier Named Western Conference Player of the Month

September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The WNBA today named Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier its Western Conference Player of the Month for August after she led the Lynx to a league-best 6-1 record and averaging 22.4 ppg (on 60.2% shooting), 9.1 rpg and 3.9 apg in 32.7 mpg.

This is the first Player of the Month honor of Collier's career, marking the 16th time a Lynx player has been selected for the award. She joins Maya Moore (eight times), Sylvia Fowles (four times), Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson who previously received the honors.

For the season, Collier ranks sixth in the WNBA in scoring (20.4 ppg), third in rebounding (9.8 rpg), third in steals (1.93 spg), eighth in blocks (1.29 bpg) and 17th in assists (3.6 apg).

Highlights from Collier's month include:

- 17 at Washington: Tallied 30 points, four assists and two steals in the 99-83 win, connecting on 13 of 16 attempts from the field. She had her most prolific scoring quarter of the season, notching 15 points in the third period.

- 23 vs. Las Vegas: Led all players with 27 points and hauled down a career-high 18 rebounds in the 87-74 win. She joins Maya Moore as the only players in franchise history with a 25+ point/15+ rebound/5+ assist performance.

- 24 vs. Indiana: Scored a game- and season-high 31 points as Minnesota clinched a spot in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs with the 90-80 win. The game saw the Lynx draw a regular season record crowd of 19,023 to Target Center.

Indiana's Caitlin Clark was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the month of August.

The Lynx (24-9) begin a three-game road trip on Friday, Sept. 6 at Indiana. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ION and heard on the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.