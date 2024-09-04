Indiana Fever Head Coach Christie Sides Named WNBA Coach of the Month

September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever Head Coach Christie Sides has been named WNBA Coach of the Month for August after guiding Indiana to a 5-1 record during the month, the league announced today. Sides is the first head coach in franchise history to win WNBA Coach of the Month after guiding the Fever to its first postseason bid since the 2016 season.

During August, the Fever led the entire league in scoring, averaging 89.7 points per game, which included a season-best 100-point scoring effort in its 100-81 win against the Chicago Sky on August 30. Indiana also took the top spot in the league for the most 3-point field goals made with 72 made from beyond the arc in August. Indiana's offense was the highest rated among all teams in August at 110.7.

To start the month off, Indiana's 98-89 victory against the Phoenix Mercury on August 16 was the first time since the 2015 regular season Indiana has swept its regular season-series with Phoenix. On August 28, Indiana beat the Connecticut Sun, 84-80, for the first time since the 2021 regular season.

The Indiana Fever begin its six-game homestand tonight with its final regular-season matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will broadcast on MeTV and CBS Sports Network.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.