Indiana Fever Clinch 2024 Playoff Spot

September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Following losses from the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky on Tuesday night, the Indiana Fever officially clinched a spot in the WNBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2016 regular season.

For more information regarding the Indiana Fever and the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, fans may visit FeverBasketball.com or text 'Fever' to 42576 for the latest updates.

The 2024 postseason will be the franchise's 14th playoff appearance as Indiana reached the playoffs 12 consecutive times from 2005-2016 and made its first postseason appearance in 2002. The 2024 WNBA postseason will begin on Sunday, September 22.

The top eight teams regardless of conference will qualify for the playoffs and be seeded based on their record. The first playoff round follows a best-of-three format where the teams are seeded based on their regular-season record. The first-round series games will include a 2-1 format in which the higher seed will host Games 1 and 2 and the lower seed will host Game 3 if necessary. The semifinals and WNBA Finals will each feature a best-of-five series following the 2-2-1 format with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, and the lower-seeded team will host Games 3 and 4 in their respective series.

Following a two-game road stretch, the Fever return home on Wednesday night to face the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. ET on WALV and CBS Sports Network.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.