Indiana Fever Clinch 2024 Playoff Spot
September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Following losses from the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky on Tuesday night, the Indiana Fever officially clinched a spot in the WNBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2016 regular season.
For more information regarding the Indiana Fever and the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, fans may visit FeverBasketball.com or text 'Fever' to 42576 for the latest updates.
The 2024 postseason will be the franchise's 14th playoff appearance as Indiana reached the playoffs 12 consecutive times from 2005-2016 and made its first postseason appearance in 2002. The 2024 WNBA postseason will begin on Sunday, September 22.
The top eight teams regardless of conference will qualify for the playoffs and be seeded based on their record. The first playoff round follows a best-of-three format where the teams are seeded based on their regular-season record. The first-round series games will include a 2-1 format in which the higher seed will host Games 1 and 2 and the lower seed will host Game 3 if necessary. The semifinals and WNBA Finals will each feature a best-of-five series following the 2-2-1 format with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, and the lower-seeded team will host Games 3 and 4 in their respective series.
Following a two-game road stretch, the Fever return home on Wednesday night to face the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. ET on WALV and CBS Sports Network.
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 4, 2024
- Fever Begin Six-Game Homestand on Wednesday against Sparks - Indiana Fever
- Double-Doubles from Gray, Wilson Help Aces Top Sky 90-71 - Las Vegas Aces
- Dream Fall to Mercury - Atlanta Dream
- Storm Eclipses Sun 71-64 to Earn Key Road Win - Seattle Storm
- Wings Rally Late But Come Up Short Against Mystics, 90-86 - Dallas Wings
- Indiana Fever Clinch 2024 Playoff Spot - Indiana Fever
- Mercury Clinches 2024 WNBA Playoff Berth - Phoenix Mercury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Fever Begin Six-Game Homestand on Wednesday against Sparks
- Indiana Fever Clinch 2024 Playoff Spot
- Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
- Mitchell and Clark Lead Fever to Road Win at Dallas
- Fever Roll into Dallas for Penultimate Regular Season Road Game